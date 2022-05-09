New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Coverings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW

Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026



Global Wall Coverings market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$28.9 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Wall Coverings, accounting for an estimated 28.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Wall Coverings, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026



The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.



Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026



In the global Wall Tiles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$677 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Impact on Interior Paints Market

Impact On Wall Tiles Market

COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior

Cleanability

Wall Coverings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Wall Coverings: Product Definition

Wall Papers

Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used

Interior Paint

Characteristics of Interior Paints

Wall Tiles

Wall Panels

Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude

Outlook

Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall &

Stand Tall

Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021

Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years

2019, 2020 & 2021

RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and

Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth

Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles

Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor

Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light

Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative

Wall Covering Solutions

Wall Covering Patterns for Branding

Growing Wall Mural Variety

Options to Personalize Home Décor

Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population

in Select Countries: 2019

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Rennovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers

Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based

Wallpapers

Global Market for Wallpaper by Segment (2012, 2018, and 2022):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Non-woven

and Paper-based Segments

Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends

Select Wallpaper Design Trends

Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving

Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints

Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the ?Go Green? Trend

Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles In Bathrooms

Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster

Market Growth

Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles

Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in

Sustainable Wall Coverings

Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior

Paints

Select Innovations

Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector

Regulations Spur Recycling

Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building

Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings

Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare

Industry

Feature Walls Make a Comeback

Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings

Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects

World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total

Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Population Growth

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a

Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035



Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW



