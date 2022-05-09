New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Coverings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW
Global Wall Coverings Market to Reach $37.5 Billion by 2026
Global Wall Coverings market is projected to register moderate growth over the near-to-long term. The market, estimated at US$28.9 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$37.5 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market for Wall Coverings, accounting for an estimated 28.1% share of the global total in 2020. The market, estimated at US$8.1 Billion in 2020 is projected to reach US$9.8 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. The market is expected to progress steadily to evolve as a major regional market for Wall Coverings, supported by various factors conducive to healthy growth.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $7 Billion by 2026
The Wall Coverings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.4% CAGR.
Wall Tiles Segment to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2026
In the global Wall Tiles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$677 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p080427/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Impact on Interior Paints Market
Impact On Wall Tiles Market
COVID-19 Becomes Catalyst for Wall Coverings with Superior
Cleanability
Wall Coverings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Wall Coverings: Product Definition
Wall Papers
Classification of Wallpapers Based on Raw Materials Used
Interior Paint
Characteristics of Interior Paints
Wall Tiles
Wall Panels
Wall Coverings Market: A Prelude
Outlook
Developing Countries Spearhead Future Market Growth
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
Latest Trends Help Wall Coverings Market to Climb the Wall &
Stand Tall
Recovery in Global Construction Sector to Post Gains in 2021
Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for the Years
2019, 2020 & 2021
RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Smart Wallpapers, Smart Intelligent Multi-Purpose Tiles and
Advanced Interior Paints Drive Healthy Market Growth
Smart Multi-Purpose Wall Tiles
Advanced Interior Paints: More than Just Wall Décor
Smart Wall Paper That Can Power Homes by Absorbing Light
Rise in Popularity of Digitally Printed Stylish and Creative
Wall Covering Solutions
Wall Covering Patterns for Branding
Growing Wall Mural Variety
Options to Personalize Home Décor
Millennials Drive Wallpaper Demand
Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population
in Select Countries: 2019
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019
Rennovations Drive Demand for Various Types of Wallpapers
Nonwoven Wallpapers Steadily Gain Share from Paper-Based
Wallpapers
Global Market for Wallpaper by Segment (2012, 2018, and 2022):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Production for Non-woven
and Paper-based Segments
Notable Interior Wallpaper Trends
Select Wallpaper Design Trends
Increasing Awareness of Interior Decoration with Improving
Lifestyles Drive Demand for Interior Paints
Green Panelized Housing Benefits from the ?Go Green? Trend
Waterproof Panels Increasingly Replace Wall Tiles In Bathrooms
Shift from Traditional to Digital Wall Tiles Drive Faster
Market Growth
Advantages of Digital Inkjet Printing for Wall Tiles
Need to Improve Indoor Air Quality Drive Consumer Interest in
Sustainable Wall Coverings
Concerns over VOC Emissions Give Way to Eco-Friendly Interior
Paints
Select Innovations
Select Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector
Regulations Spur Recycling
Myriad Benefits and Rising Prominence of Plastics in Building
Construction Benefits Demand for Vinyl Wall Coverings
Vinyl Wall Coverings Find Increased Acceptance in Healthcare
Industry
Feature Walls Make a Comeback
Hotels: A Continuous Source of Demand for Wall Coverings
Favorable Demographic & Macro Trends Strengthen Market Prospects
Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects
World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total
Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Population Growth
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a
Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
