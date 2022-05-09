Community Care Corps Issues Request for Proposals: Grants to Be Awarded for Innovative Models Using Volunteers to Assist Family Caregivers, Older Adults, or Adults with Disabilities

Washington, DC, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Care Corps has announced a Request for Proposals (RFP) for innovative local models in which volunteers assist family caregivers, older adults, or adults with disabilities with non-medical care to maintain their independence. The RFP is now available for review and can be found at www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

Community Care Corps will award 18-month competitive grants between $30,000 and $200,000 for new applicants. Current Community Care Corps grantees may apply for another year of funding up to $100,000 or 100% of the previous award amount, whichever is less.

The purpose of the project is to establish, enhance, or grow volunteer programs for over-burdened family caregivers, older adults, and persons with disabilities. A wide range of nonprofit entities, such as faith- and community-based organizations, institutions of higher education, and service organizations, as well as state, county, and local governments are encouraged to apply. Community Care Corps seeks to fund local models that represent a diverse cross-section of the nation reflective of demographics and geography, urban/rural/frontier, and tribal communities, underserved and limited English-speaking populations, communities with limited support programs, and more.

“This will be the third grant cycle of the Community Care Corps program. Grants have already been made to dozens of organizations that have served tens of thousands of older Americans, adults with disabilities, and family caregivers,” said John Schall, Chief Executive Officer of Caregiver Action Network.

“We have seen a tremendous need for volunteer assistance in communities across the country. We look forward to funding more excellent models of ways to provide volunteer assistance,” said Paul Weiss, President of the Oasis Institute.

To learn more, view the RFP, and access the FAQ, visit www.CommunityCareCorps.org.

Community Care Corps

Community Care Corps is funded by the Administration for Community Living and administered by the Oasis Institute in cooperation with Caregiver Action Network, and USAging. Community Care Corps is a national program that aims to foster innovative models in which local volunteers assist family caregivers, older adults, or persons with disabilities with nonmedical care in their own homes to maintain independence.

Oasis Institute Caregiver Action Network

Sara Paige Derrick Goddard

spaige@oasisnet.org DGoddard@caregiveraction.org

About the Partnership Team

Oasis, founded in 1982, is a national nonprofit organization that is active in over 250 communities and reaches more than 50,000 individuals each year. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Oasis is dedicated to promoting healthy aging for older adults through lifelong learning, active lifestyles, and volunteer engagement. Oasis enables adults aged 50 and over across the country to pursue vibrant, healthy, productive, and meaningful lives through in-person and online classes covering a variety of topics including arts and humanities, exercise, and more. Oasis’s flagship Intergenerational Tutoring program works in partnership with school districts across the country to pair volunteer tutors with struggling readers in grades K-3 who teachers feel would benefit from a caring, one-on-one mentoring relationship. More recently, the growing caregiving crisis has steered Oasis toward development and implementation of strategies to support caregivers, caregiver families and caregiver organizations as a part of our mission to enhance the lives of older adults.

Caregiver Action Network is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.

USAging is the only organization that represents the nation’s 622 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) and 246 Title VI Native American Aging Programs that serve millions of older adults, persons with disabilities, and their caregivers. n4a is dedicated to enhancing the capacity of its members to: advocate on behalf of older adults, persons with disabilities, and their caregivers; take action to ensure that communities are equipped to support and enhance the health and well-being of older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers, and serve as the focal point in their community to connect people with home and community-based services.