Beztak Recognized as a US Best Managed Company for Third Consecutive Year

Farmington Hills, MI. May 9, 2022 — Beztak is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2022 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies and the achievements of their management teams.

The 2022 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people and fostering a dynamic, resilient culture, as well as strong financials. This year’s designees continued to propel their businesses forward by prioritizing purpose, investing in their workforces, and demonstrating their commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

For the third year in a row, we are extremely grateful and honored to be recognized as a Best Managed Company,” said Sam Beznos, Chief Executive Officer of Beztak Companies. “As one of the country’s leading real estate development, construction, and property management companies, Beztak prioritizes people first, and ultimately, this honor speaks volumes to our loyal and valuable team members! We have created a culture to be excellent, ethical and effective which has allowed us to deliver innovative real estate and to provide outstanding service to our clients and residents.

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of external judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 40 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent process that evaluates four key criteria in their management skills and practices — strategy, execution, culture and governance/financials. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Beztak Companies

For more than six decades, Beztak has developed, built, managed, and invested in luxury residential, senior living, commercial and industrial real estate throughout the United States. Today, Beztak owns and manages a diverse portfolio multi-family residential and senior living real estate and continues to develop and construct new properties around the country, as well as renovate existing properties to add value or reposition them in the market. Beztak also offers comprehensive and customizable fee-based property management services for companies seeking to generate higher revenues from their assets while improving overall performance.

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, Beztak has offices in Boca Raton, Florida and Tucson, Arizona, with communities currently located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington DC. For more information, visit https://beztak.com/.

