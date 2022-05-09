Terri Malone Joins Serco as Chief Growth Officer

HERNDON, VIRGINIA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc, a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services primarily to the U.S. and Canadian Federal Governments, has announced the appointment of Terri Malone as Chief Growth Officer (CGO) and Senior Vice President, effective today. In this position Terri will oversee the corporate strategy to drive business growth. She will be responsible for strategic planning activities, business development operations which include building and maintaining a pipeline of business opportunities, capture and proposals management, market intelligence, and mergers and acquisitions efforts. Terri will report to Serco's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dave Dacquino, and serve on the Executive Management Team.

Terri brings more than 20 years of extensive experience leading both business development organizations, as well as business and operating units at Northrop Grumman Corporation. Her background in the federal government contracting industry also includes strategic planning, program management, and strategic growth initiatives for global portfolios. Prior to Northrop Grumman, she held engineering roles in commercial consulting and federal contracting.

Terri’s most recent leadership positions at Northrop Grumman included Mission Readiness and Protective Systems Business Unit Vice President, Airborne C4ISR Systems Division Business Development Vice President, Situational Awareness and Mission Readiness Business Unit Vice President, and Communications Division Business Development and Strategy Vice President. In her business unit roles, she was responsible for business performance and growth across $500M+ portfolios. In Terri’s business development vice president roles, her $3B+ portfolio exceeded awards and book-to-bill goals year over year, while reducing overall costs through efficiencies and increased focus on gated decision making.

“Terri Malone has a tremendous record for driving growth. She brings to Serco proven successes in entering new markets and winning new business,” said Dave Dacquino, Chairman and CEO of Serco Inc. “We are excited to have Terri join Serco’s team and contribute to our innovative, collaborative, diverse, and inclusive culture.”

Terri holds a Master of Business Administration from George Mason University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Southern Methodist University.

