Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell, Tracy Lacewell, Mariane Louvet, and Lyndsey Hoffman Named to CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel List

DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the best place for IT professionals to buy cloud products, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Bodell, Senior Vice President of Channel; Tracy Lacewell, Vice President of Sales, Pax8 Asia; Mariane Louvet, Vice President of Sales, Pax8 Canada; and Lyndsey Hoffman, Senior Director of Microsoft Programs, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2022. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.



“Pax8 promotes and celebrates diversity in the workplace, and we are thrilled to recognize the incredible efforts by these extraordinary women,” said Ryan Walsh, Chief Operating Officer at Pax8. “Our partners depend on us to make cloud buying and management easy for their clients, and these women are driving the strategies, education programs, and events that help businesses go big. We thank CRN for recognizing such a phenomenal group of leaders at Pax8 on the 2022 Women of the Channel list.”

These women support partners and customers by bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning, and comprehensive channel initiatives to life. CRN celebrates these women, who deserve recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

Bodell has also been recognized on the 2022 Power 100 list for the seventh consecutive year. The Power 100 is a distinguished subset of elite leaders chosen from the annual CRN® Women of the Channel list.

“We are proud to recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly. Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more about Pax8, please visit www.pax8.com .

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for four consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, #111 in 2020, and #164 in 2021 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at pax8.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

