Event Management Software Market Size to Reach USD 9.18 Billion by 2030 - Emergence of Gamification, Creative Feature, Planning Tools, Company Profiles, Industry Insights and Statistical Forecast: The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global event management software market is expected to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2020 to USD 9.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.24% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



In the past few years, event management software has become the most significant trend in the global market. The rising trend of event automation in the various end-use applications is driving the adoption of event management software. In addition, the growing usage of social media for event promotions is further propelling the growth of the market.



Event management software is a solution that contains all the tools which are required to plan and organize the events. The solution includes tools for various activities such as registration, ticketing, promotion, logistics, marketing, customer engagement, real-time data collection, and post-event insights. The event planners and organizers are highly using the software to simplify and organize the events successfully. The event management software automates all the processes of the events, such as planning, marketing, and analyzing the promotional events. Overall, the event management software helps the planners to hold together all the aspects of the event.



The event management software market has been experiencing high growth in recent years, mainly due to the increasing adoption of event management software in small and medium-sized enterprises. The market is witnessing growth, owing to its ease of use and hassle-free applications. The rising use of gamification in the events is estimated to offer future opportunities for the vendors over the forecast period. The growth of the global event management software may be hampered mainly due to a lack of awareness and availability of the limited designs in the market. Furthermore, security concerns and lack of expertise further hinder the market’s growth over the forecast period.



Major players in the global event management software market are Aventri, RainFocus , Eventbrite, Bizzabo, Certain, Ungerboeck Software, Attendify, Cvent, XING Events, and ACTIVE Networks among others. The key companies of the market have been focusing on the adoption of organic and inorganic strategies to gain a significant market share in the industry. Strategies such as product innovations, collaborations, and forming a integration of technologies are gaining importance.



• In September 2021, Aventri announced the launch of the event management solution for small meetings and events. Dubbed Express Events, the solution uses the templates which will allow the event planners to plan the events in five clicks.

• In May 2021, Bizzabo announced the introduction of a new Event Experience category and operating system (OS) to make the more creative and personalized events for the event attendees.



The service segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period



The type segment is divided into software and services. The service segment is further classified into professional services and managed services. The service segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. This is mainly due to the rising number of professional and managed services offered by the industry's major vendors.



The cloud segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.71% over the forecast period



The deployment type segment includes on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.71% over the forecast period. Cloud-based event management software allows the event planners to monitor, arrange, and organize the events without investing in the IT infrastructure.



The large enterprise segment dominated the global event management software market and held a market share of 55.41% in the year 2020.



The organization size segment is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. The large enterprise segment dominated the global event management software market and held a market share of 55.41% in the year 2020. Large enterprises often have a large customer base, and thus, they are always looking to adopt the new solution to gain insights from their customers. The event management software helps large enterprises to connect their colleagues and investors.



The corporate segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.03% over the forecast period



The end-use industry segment is divided into government, education, corporate, media and entertainment, event planners, and others. The corporate segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.03% over the forecast period. The rising number of virtual events and annual meetings in the corporate sector is boosting the demand for event management software in the corporate sector.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Event Management Software Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The North America region accounted for the leading market share of the global event management software market and was valued at USD 2.22 billion in the year 2020. The rising adoption of event management software in the corporate sector is driving the growth of event management software in the North America region. Apart from this, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period. The rising number of small and medium-size companies in the Asia Pacific region is one of the key factors boosting the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing media and entertainment industry in the countries such as India, South Korea, and other Southeast Asian countries further provides future opportunities for the vendors in the market.



About the report:



The global event management software market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.



