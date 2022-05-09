Micro Computed Tomography Market Size to Reach USD 318.35 Million by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global Micro Computed Tomography market is expected to grow from USD 146.1 million in 2020 to USD 318.35 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2021-2030.



Micro-CT provides high-resolution 3D imaging information that no other non-destructive method can provide. It can be used to examine the internal structure of both material and biological samples without cutting them, preserving the samples or specimens for future research. Only 3D images can provide quantitative information from micro-CT scanning, and 3D digital models built from micro-CT virtual slices enable scientists to measure any parameter for comparison in before-and-after research.



The market for micro computed tomography is being driven by increased demand for advanced imaging solutions and a growing patient emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis. The market for micro-CT is being driven by major manufacturers' shifting focus on the development of technologically improved products, as well as product approvals, mergers, and acquisitions. The market penetration of micro-CT is likely to be boosted by the development of technically advanced products with capabilities such as faster performance and reduced time and labour. The number of uses for three-dimensional imaging is increasing as the resolution offered improves.



Major players in the global micro computed tomography market are Bruker Corporation, NeoScan, North Star Imaging Inc, PerkinElmer, Sanying Precision Instruments Co.Ltd, SCANCO Medical AG, TESCAN, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zeiss among others. To enhance their market position in the global micro computed tomography market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.



The ex-vivo segment dominated the market with a market share of 73% and a value of around 106.65 million in 2020.



The life sciences segment dominated the market with a market share of 26% and a market value of around 38 million in 2020.



The application segment includes bones, life science, dentistry, plants & food. The life sciences segment dominated the market with a market share of 26% and a market value of around 38 million in 2020. The life sciences segment dominated the market with a market share of around 26% in 2020. Over the next few years, the dentistry segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate. Micro-CT has several uses in dentistry, from study to treatment. Micro-CT creates high-resolution images of the tooth and its surrounding structures, from the outside in to the inside out. Researchers have developed a better understanding of tooth structure, which will help to improve treatment plans. Micro-CT imaging equipment can be used to determine the direction and length of cracks in teeth as well as the filling conditions of fillers in dental caries with nondestructive circumstances. The CT scanning data can also be utilized to create a 3D digital model of the teeth.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Micro Computed Tomography Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the Micro Computed Tomography market with a 32.4% share of the market revenue in 2020. Due to increased demand for better imaging devices and the increasing frequency of research activities, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Many manufacturers are also investing in Asia. For example, DKSH Business Unit Technology and Bruker have extended their partnership in Asia by collaborating on the distribution of Bruker XRF devices S2 PUMA and S2 POLAR in China. As part of the extended partnership, DKSH will provide marketing, sales, and after-sales services for the Bruker 3D X-ray Microscopy product line in China.



About the report:



The global Micro Computed Tomography market is analyzed based on value (USD million). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



