DRAM Market Anticipated to Surpass USD 221.67 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 9.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “DRAM Market” information by Type, by Technology, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2030” market size to reach USD 221.67 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% by 2030.

Market Scope:

Dynamic random access memory (DRAM) is a data storage type that allows quick access to stored data. Over recent years, the demand for server DRAM has been rising steadily due to growing consumer electronics applications. Also, DRAM chip sale is increasing due to the strong growth in the global semiconductor and 5G industry and the rise in remote/hybrid work environments.

Dominant Key Players in DRAM Market Covered are:

SK Hynix Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Nanya Technology Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

ATP Electronics Inc.

Integrated Silicon Solution Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Powerchip Technology Corporation

Transcend Information Inc.

Kingston Technology Corporation

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

The DRAM market witnessed an exponential rise amid coronavirus crises due to the rising servers and notebooks markets and the shift to remote services. Also, conservative CAPEX plans of various companies allowed DRAM prices to see an upturn in 1Q21. Due to the resumption in server replacement demand and server DRAM/SSD, DRAM prices are projected to climb 7.1% YoY.

Additionally, the stay-at-home economy and the adoption of remote working models, alongside the data center server boom, generated a strong demand for DRAM in the first half and the third quarter of 2020. Innovative DRAM technology providers have already started to look for ramping product lines based on the new LPDDR5 interface standard. A number of upgrades were seen in computing systems as consumers and businesses transitioned to home-based online activities.

Segmentation of DRAM Market Covered in the Research:

The DRAM market report is segmented into types, technologies, applications, and regions. The type segment comprises synchronous DRAM, burst extended data output, extended data output, asynchronous DRAM, fast page mode, and others. The technology segment comprises DDR2, DDR3, DDR4, and DDR5/GDDR5.

The application segment comprises mobile phones, PCs/laptops, gaming consoles, networking devices, and others. By regions, the DRAM market report is segmented into the MEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global DRAM market. Factors such as the spurring growth in electronics, automotive, electronics, and consumer goods sectors and rapidly developing countries such as South Korea, China, Taiwan, India, and Japan create a vast demand for DRAM. Besides, supportive government policies to foster DRAM production create striking growth avenues.

North America is the second-largest market for DRAM technologies. The rising demand for advanced DRAM technologies from end-use industries boosts the region's market shares. Additionally, the extensive pool of Smartphone manufacturers and semiconductor companies in the region impacts the DRAM market growth positively. Rising applications of DRAM chips in several end-use industries present vast growth opportunities.

The European DRAM market accounts for a sizable share globally. Heightened demand for DRAM technologies across the applications and the presence of a thriving manufacturing base enhance the market value. Moreover, the rising sales of smartphones and computers in the region bolster the market revenues.

Industry Trends

The continual rise in data center numbers and the computer markets creates vast market demand. Also, the robust expansion of semiconductors and rising sales of high-end smartphones influence the market value. Moreover, the advances in communication technologies and rapid urbanization create substantial opportunities for the DRAM market.

Also, continually rising sales of laptops/tablets, digital cameras, and wearables foster DRAM market revenues. The rising demand for more powerful processing technologies, alongside the increased focus on higher storage capacity and lower power consumption memory technologies, substantiate the DRAM market shares.

Moreover, increasing data center server shipments and growing data processing and storage escalate market sales. Also, rising sales of high-priced 5G processors and the rise in cellphone application MPU impact the market growth positively. The advent of 5G processors required to power new smartphones boosts cellphone application MPU sales.

Most 5G processors are developed based on 5nm process technology, leading-edge technology with a higher price. Also, the rapid growth in advanced 5G smartphones would provide a strong increase in DRAM sales than other communications-related IC product segments.

Furthermore, the growing demand for integrated solutions for physical layer simulation, characterization, and validation of PCIe 5.0 devices pushes the market growth. The development of next-generation DRAM and PCIe devices with CXL high-speed memory interconnect technology influences market shares.

On the other hand, high prices of DRAM chips hamper the market growth, restricting DRAM sales and use in the coming years. Also, huge power consumption by capacitors in DRAM to keep them charged is another major factor posing significant challenges to the DRAM market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The DRAM market would witness various strategic approaches, such as collaboration, expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and advanced technologies integration. Major industry players make strategic investments in driving research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on April 08, 2022, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. announced that its Spectre FX FastSPICE Simulator is adopted by a South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix to accelerate DRAM design. SK Hynix is a leading semiconductor company globally, and it primarily develops DRAM and flash memory chips.

SK Hynix deployed the Cadence Spectre FX Simulator for FastSPICE-based functional verification of their DDR4 and DDR5 DRAMs targeted for PC and mobile applications with high simulation accuracy, fast performance and an intuitive use model. On March 31, 2022, SK Hynix announced its plan to form a consortium with strategic investors to acquire Arm, poised for a roughly US$60bn initial public offering (IPO).

