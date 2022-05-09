Fēnom Digital Launches Order Management and Supply Chain Division, Enabling End-to-End Digital Transformation Solutions

RED BANK, N.J., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fēnom Digital, a leading global Salesforce Digital Agency, announced today the launch of order management ("OMS") and supply chain capabilities in support of Salesforce Order Management, Service Cloud and Omni-channel Inventory. The expansion of Fēnom's highly successful Salesforce B2C Commerce and Marketing offerings into the order management and deeper supply chain domain allows Fēnom to now provide comprehensive digital solutions that transform the 360˚ customer journey focusing on improved commerce digital experiences and supply chain optimization.

Leading Fēnom's go to market is recent team addition Henry Myint, Fēnom's VP of OMS/Supply Chain. Henry, a former IBM/Sterling supply chain executive with 20 years of order management and supply chain domain expertise adds, "The lines between digital commerce and fulfillment orchestration are blurring. Brands need deep expertise and un-biased advice in order to evolve towards next-generation solutions. Our carefully curated team of commerce and OMS/supply chain experts propels Fēnom to a unique position by strategically delivering customer success in a holistic way." Myint continues, "We are coming out of the gate with hundreds of years of legacy and next-generation OMS/supply chain expertise and we are committed to helping clients understand what solutions are best for them both now and later, as brands continue to develop and scale."

Over the past six months, Fēnom has quietly been amassing significant cross-platform order management resources and capabilities while cross-training them onto the Salesforce OMS solution. "Order Management and Supply Chain is Fēnom's next major and highly calculated step as we continue our journey to be the premier end-to-end digital transformation agency," says Dylan Runne, Fēnom Founder and CEO. "With the addition of Henry, and a robust team of legacy supply chain experts, Fēnom is now positioned to be the leading global Salesforce Commerce and OMS/supply chain digital agency." Runne continues, "Fenom already has deep skillsets with existing clients who use Manhattan Associates, IBM Sterling and Salesforce OMS. While Fēnom is partnering deeply with Salesforce for OMS/supply chain, we are and will continue to support existing and other legacy platform clients who seek an unbiased view for the present and future. Brands should get exactly what they expect from their OMS platforms while understanding how the OMS/supply chain industry is transforming."

About Fenom Digital: Fenom Digital is a full-service digital transformation agency with a focus on delivering enterprise commerce, OMS/supply chain, marketing and customer experience solutions. Fēnom Digital helps many of the world's leading brands deliver the right experience at the right time to every customer.

