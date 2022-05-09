Wesley Mortgage Announces New Leadership In Key Executive Roles

FRANKLIN, TN, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesley Mortgage, LLC, the official mortgage provider of the Tennessee Titans, continues to build the company’s regional and national footprint with the appointment of three well-known mortgage industry leaders in key positions.

Steve Medes has joined the company as president, along with John Page, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer, and Brian McGuinness, Wesley Mortgage’s new head of sales. The three had previously worked together at Franklin American Mortgage Company.

Wesley Mortgage, part of Franklin-based entrepreneur Chuck McDowell’s extensive business holdings, launched last fall with the intent of building a base in Middle Tennessee and then expanding regionally and, ultimately, nationally. Through the company’s partnership with the Titans and other marketing activities, Wesley Mortgage has created strong brand awareness in the greater Nashville market.

“Tennessee is more than a key market for us. It’s home,” McDowell said. “Steve, John and Brian are hometown mortgage industry veterans who have proven they have what it takes to build a thriving mortgage company in Middle Tennessee and beyond. They have deep roots in the Nashville community that we can leverage to build on the groundwork we’ve laid and take us to the next level.”

Medes had served as Executive Vice President of the Retail Division of Franklin American Mortgage prior to its acquisition by Citizens Bank in 2018. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President of Mortgage at Commonwealth Bank & Trust. Page comes to Wesley Mortgage from FirstBank, where he served as Vice President of Product and Innovation. He had previously spent nearly 18 years in the Retail Division at Franklin American Mortgage. McGuinness, most recently of New American Funding, brings more than 20 years of industry experience to his role as head of sales including 15 years at Franklin American Mortgage.

“John, Brian and I are excited to be a part of the Wesley team,” said Medes. “It’s not often you get the opportunity to become part of a company that already has such great brand recognition. We can apply the efficient processes that help consumers reach their end goal of financial and personal security that we’ve honed over the years, in addition to leveraging the great relationships we have both in Middle Tennessee and nationally, to make Wesley Financial a force in mortgage lending.”

Wesley Mortgage offers conventional, non-QM and Jumbo loan products, and is expected to obtain its VA and FHA Title II in the very near future. In addition to Tennessee, Wesley Mortgage is currently licensed in Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. The company is currently in the licensing process in Texas, with plans to expand to all 50 states.

The company utilizes configurable technologies to capture employment, deposit and other verifications necessary in the mortgage approval process, allowing for faster approval turn times than traditional lenders.

More information on the company, based in Franklin, Tenn., can be found at www.WesleyMortgage.com.

