Axcient’s Kaitlyn Langer and Kelly Wells Named 2022 Women of the Channel

DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kaitlyn Langer, Senior Marketing Manager, and Kelly Wells, Vice President of Partner Success, to their Women of the Channel list for 2022. The list honors the significant accomplishments of impressive women leaders representing all parts of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers — who positively impact the industry every day.



“Axcient is committed to providing cutting-edge backup and disaster recovery solutions and supporting them with the marketing programs, certification, and education that enable high-growth opportunities for MSPs,” said Andrew Wittman, Chief Marketing Officer at Axcient. “Kaitlyn and Kelly are a strategic part of driving value for our partners, exemplifying a high standard of leadership and excellence in program development, enablement, and support.”

“We are proud to recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their influence, confidence, and diligence significantly accelerate channel success. Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to benefiting from their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

To learn more about Axcient’s BCDR and Direct-to-Cloud, please visit https://axcient.com/solutions/direct-to-cloud-bcdr/ .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360 empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects business data and continuity from events such as security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Amanda.lee@arlpr.com