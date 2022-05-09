Celebrity Home Inspector Joe Mazza Endorses American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), Launching a Partnership with the Education Provider

BROOKFIELD, Wis., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Mazza, the TV personality known as Home Inspector Joe, has endorsed American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT), the educational provider that helped him launch his home inspection career.

Joe completed his home inspection training through AHIT in 2015, and in the years since, he has built a thriving business and become the star of HGTV's hit TV series Home Inspector Joe.

"If you want to become a home inspector, then joining AHIT is a must," said Joe Mazza. "I work one way, and that's doing it right the first time to set yourself up for the future. I inspect every house as if I'm moving my family into it, and you should as well."

Many home inspectors enter the industry after realizing they need a break from the physical demands of work in construction or other trades, and Joe is no different. Before becoming a home inspector, he spent two decades working in construction in New York City.

Joe will be a featured guest in an upcoming AHIT field training class, and he will host a "Becoming a Home Inspector" webinar.

A home inspector's job is to arm a homebuyer with the information they need to make a good financial decision, making a home inspector an essential part of any real estate transaction. Purchasing a home is one of the largest investments an individual will make in their lifetime, and home inspectors help provide objective information about the condition of a home to help those homebuyers make a good investment.

Launching a career in home inspection allows an individual to become their own boss and maximize their earning potential while pursuing a career that helps others.

A fulfilling career in home inspection offers many other perks, such as:

Flexible hours and control of personal schedule

Dependable income, either as a part-time or full-time business

A career of pride, focused on home safety helping new home buyers

AHIT is proud to be working with Joe Mazza to spread the word about the benefits of pursuing a career in home inspection.

ABOUT AHIT

AHIT is the leader in professional home inspection training courses and textbooks in the United States. For more than three decades, AHIT has set the standard in home inspector training with both live and online courses and comprehensive field inspection training, delivered by expert home inspector instructors from around the country. With the shared belief that the right education can truly make a difference, AHIT recently joined The CE Shop's family of professional education providing online mortgage, real estate, and now home inspection courses throughout the United States. AHIT, is accredited by ASHI and InterNACHI, and certified by the Better Business Bureau. For more information, visit TheCEShop.com and www.AHIT.com to learn more.

