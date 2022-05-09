No. 10 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S

| Source: Solar A/S Solar A/S

Vejen, DENMARK

SHARE TRADING IN SOLAR A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen
Reason: Chairman
Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B
Transaction type: Purchase of shares
Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE
Transaction date: 9 May 2022
Transaction volume: 264 shares
Market price in DKK 198,264

CONTACT

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

Attachments


Attachments

No. 10 2022 Share trading Michael Troensegaard Andersen - UK