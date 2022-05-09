No. 10 2022 Share trading in Solar A/S

English Danish

SHARE TRADING IN SOLAR A/S

In accordance with article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, Solar is required to report share trading in Solar A/S of members of the Board of Directors, members of the Executive Board and related parties. The information in the below statement is based on reports from the above-mentioned persons to Solar.

Name: Michael Troensegaard Andersen Reason: Chairman Securities ID: DK0010274844 Solar B Transaction type: Purchase of shares Transaction place: Nasdaq Copenhagen, DCSE Transaction date: 9 May 2022 Transaction volume: 264 shares Market price in DKK 198,264

CONTACT

IR Director Dennis Callesen – tel. +45 29 92 18 11

