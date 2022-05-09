EY Announces Zach Booker of ADHD Online as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award Finalist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) last week announced that Zach Booker of ADHD Online was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Zach Booker was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria - entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact - among other core contributions and attributes.

"On behalf of everyone at ADHD Online, I am honored to be recognized by Ernst & Young as an Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Michigan and Northwest Ohio Award finalist," Booker said. "At ADHD Online, we're driven daily by our purpose, which is to provide everyone the ability to have access to an ADHD assessment, regardless of who they are."

Founded in 2018, ADHD Online is the fastest-growing healthcare company in Michigan. ADHD Online is a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). ADHD Online is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists.

The regional finalists will be recognized and winners will be announced at the Michigan and Northwest Ohio awards celebration on June 23, 2022, at One Campus Martius in Detroit. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 U.S. executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

