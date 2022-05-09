Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 02nd to May 06th, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

               Paris, May 09th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 02nd to May 06th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 02nd to May 06th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket
(MIC code)
VINCI02/05/2022FR000012548610 08891,1767AQEU
VINCI02/05/2022FR00001254865 22891,3359CEUX
VINCI02/05/2022FR00001254864 62091,1933TQEX
VINCI02/05/2022FR000012548644 56491,1202XPAR
VINCI03/05/2022FR00001254865 75792,3521AQEU
VINCI03/05/2022FR00001254869 16792,3595CEUX
VINCI03/05/2022FR00001254863 74792,2689TQEX
VINCI03/05/2022FR000012548633 52992,1995XPAR
VINCI04/05/2022FR00001254868 01691,9696AQEU
VINCI04/05/2022FR00001254867 18492,0148CEUX
VINCI04/05/2022FR00001254865 12692,0955TQEX
VINCI04/05/2022FR000012548634 17492,0643XPAR
VINCI05/05/2022FR00001254861 92491,9484AQEU
VINCI05/05/2022FR00001254862 26892,2247CEUX
VINCI05/05/2022FR00001254861 16592,1731TQEX
VINCI05/05/2022FR000012548650 14392,0626XPAR
VINCI06/05/2022FR00001254868 61290,8213AQEU
VINCI06/05/2022FR00001254868 28590,8651CEUX
VINCI06/05/2022FR00001254863 18490,8109TQEX
VINCI06/05/2022FR000012548652 41990,7540XPAR
      
  TOTAL299 20091,5854 

   II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions EXANE- du 02May-06May 2022 vGB