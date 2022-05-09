English French

Paris, May 09th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From May 02nd to May 06th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from May 02nd to May 06th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market

(MIC code) VINCI 02/05/2022 FR0000125486 10 088 91,1767 AQEU VINCI 02/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 228 91,3359 CEUX VINCI 02/05/2022 FR0000125486 4 620 91,1933 TQEX VINCI 02/05/2022 FR0000125486 44 564 91,1202 XPAR VINCI 03/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 757 92,3521 AQEU VINCI 03/05/2022 FR0000125486 9 167 92,3595 CEUX VINCI 03/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 747 92,2689 TQEX VINCI 03/05/2022 FR0000125486 33 529 92,1995 XPAR VINCI 04/05/2022 FR0000125486 8 016 91,9696 AQEU VINCI 04/05/2022 FR0000125486 7 184 92,0148 CEUX VINCI 04/05/2022 FR0000125486 5 126 92,0955 TQEX VINCI 04/05/2022 FR0000125486 34 174 92,0643 XPAR VINCI 05/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 924 91,9484 AQEU VINCI 05/05/2022 FR0000125486 2 268 92,2247 CEUX VINCI 05/05/2022 FR0000125486 1 165 92,1731 TQEX VINCI 05/05/2022 FR0000125486 50 143 92,0626 XPAR VINCI 06/05/2022 FR0000125486 8 612 90,8213 AQEU VINCI 06/05/2022 FR0000125486 8 285 90,8651 CEUX VINCI 06/05/2022 FR0000125486 3 184 90,8109 TQEX VINCI 06/05/2022 FR0000125486 52 419 90,7540 XPAR TOTAL 299 200 91,5854

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

