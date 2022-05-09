English French

Nanterre, 9 May 2022

VINCI to carry out a motorway construction project in Sydney

Construction of a 7.5km section of the new M12 motorway

Key environmental construction initiatives

A AUD 373 million (€255 million) contract





Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been selected by the NSW Government to build the central section of the new M12 motorway linking the future Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport to the motorway network in the Sydney area. More than 52,000 vehicles a day are expected on this new road infrastructure.

The contract, worth approximately AUD 373 million (€255 million), includes the construction of 7.5km of 2x2 lanes, 11 bridges, cycle and pedestrian paths, networks, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and green spaces.

Seymour Whyte is targeting an "Excellent" sustainability rating from the Australian Infrastructure Sustainability Council, thanks to the reusing or recycling of 95% of the excavated material, 40% of recycled aggregates for the sub-base layers and the minimisation water use on the site.

The construction site, which will create 760 jobs, providing opportunities for young workers, trainees, First Nations People and people from sectors affected by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Work is expected to start by mid-2022 and be completed by the end of 2025 before the opening of Western Sydney International Airport in 2026. Seymour Whyte is also delivering the Western Sydney Airport’s landside civil and building works, including the integration of the new M12 motorway and the airport's two metro stations.

