Lifshitz Law PLLC. Announces Investigations of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB), Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), Pulse Biosciences, inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE), and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFIB)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against Acutus Medical alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Acutus Medical made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been randomly installed at sites with little, if any, consideration given to whether the healthcare providers at the selected locations were likely to adopt, or desire, Acutus Medical’s products; (ii) a material percentage of the AcQMap systems under evaluation had been installed in locations where Acutus Medical did not possess the infrastructure necessary to appropriately educate, train, and support medical service providers on the system’s operations; (iii) as a result, Acutus Medical was in the process of designing a strategic plan to terminate and relocate approximately 20% of then-existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements; (iv) Acutus Medical’s management discussion and analysis was materially false and misleading and failed to disclose that the termination and relocation of approximately 20% of existing AcQMap systems evaluation arrangements was reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on Acutus Medical’s 2021 financial results; and (v) Acutus Medical’s risk factor discussions were materially false and misleading and made reference to potential risks without disclosing that such risks were then-existing or adequately describing the specific nature of the risks then facing Acutus Medical.

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed against Butterfly alleging that, the Proxy was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Additionally, the Complaint alleges the Proxy and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-Merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly’s financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic’s broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly’s gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly’s business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Pulse Biosciences, inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the IDE study evaluating the use of the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions failed to meet its primary endpoints; (2) that, as a result, there was a substantial risk that the FDA would reject Pulse’s 510(k) submission seeking to expand the label for the CellFX System to treat sebaceous hyperplasia lesions; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint has been filed against SunPower alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain connectors used by SunPower suffered from cracking issues; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur costs to remediate the faulty connectors; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, SunPower’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

