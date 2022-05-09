Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Worth USD 587 Million by 2027 at 16.92% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market Information by Vector Type, Applications, Disease Type, Workflow, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market can gain a valuation of more than USD 587.5 million by 2027-end. The MRFR report also says that the worldwide market will thrive at a robust rate of over 16.92% from 2020 to 2027.

Market Scope:

Viral vectors have become a primary method for gene transfer considering the efficient gene delivery, high transfection efficiency as well as stable gene expression. Plasmid DNA plays a vital role in the healthcare industry as well, given its extensive use as a therapeutic agent in vaccine antigens generation or gene therapy. It also has use as a master-template item that facilitates the generation of the latest biopharmaceutical products as well as processes, which include cell therapies, RNA and in-vitro protein production.

Market Competitive Analysis:

Some of the most eminent contenders in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing industry include:

Cognate BioServices, Inc. (US)

Catalent Pharma Solutions (US)

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Sanofi Corporation (France)

Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

4D Molecular Therapeutics (US)

Sirion Biotech GmbH (Germany)

Voyager Therapeutics (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Gene Therapy Catapult (UK)

UniQure(Netherlands)

MassBiologics (US)

Renova Therapeutics (US)

Shenzhen SiBionoGeneTech Co., Ltd (China)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10679

Market USP Covered

Market Drivers

The production of plasmid DNA and viral vector has risen considerably owing to the mounting demand, which is owing to the surge in various genetic disorders and different types of cancers. Factors like technological innovations to deal with the challenges thrown by conventional vector production techniques, and the soaring number of clinical studies also bolster the market value. The heightened number of gene therapy candidates, paired with their rapid progression via different stages of clinical development raise the need for viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

The viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market’s expansion rate is further propelled by the surging investments in gene therapy research and development activities along with the rise in public awareness regarding gene therapy. On top of this, the accelerated need for synthetic genes and the untapped growth potential in emerging regions could present new opportunities to the global firms in the forecast period.

Viral vectors and plasmid DNA are increasingly being deployed for the development of gene therapies, one of the fastest emerging segments in advanced therapies. Healthcare firms are working on innovating DNA vectors to produce vaccines. To cite a reference, in 2021, Touchlight (UK) created a rapid, easy-to-transfer, scalable, cell-free technique to deveop unique DNA vectors, called Doggybone DNA (dbDNA). Touchlight’sdb DNA can be developed at a multi-gram scale in just five days. The firm is also spending on proof-of-concept assessment in animals for DNA-based rabies, which will most likely work in favor of the global market in the years to come.

Market Restraints

Developers of viral vector and plasmid DNA who have their products in the phase III of the clinical trials as well as the commercial development of viral vectors generally face several challenges. Some of these challenges are the unsuitability of numerous vector production technologies in terms of efficiency, productivity, and stability. Additionally, there is a huge requirement for both small and large volume manufacturing firms in the market to conduct research activities.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (120 Pages) on Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/viral-vectors-and-plasmid-dna-manufacturing-market-10679

COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak has been unfavorable for the worldwide healthcare system, giving rise to a number of public health measures, and reducing medical access to the patients. The spread of the pandemic has led to a shutdown of various operational facilities across the globe.

The healthcare sector worldwide is dealing with various challenges in the lockdown phase. Owing to the rapid growth in the number of COVID-19 cases, medical facilities are facing interruptions, which has reduced the provision of essential services.

However, the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is exhibiting optimistic outlook thanks to the COVID-19 spread. The pandemic is presenting attractive opportunities to the developers of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Segment Overview

Vector types considered in the MRFR study are Viral Vector, Plasmid DNA, and Non-viral Vector. The viral vectors segment forms the biggest share in the worldwide market. Viral vectors are widely deployed for the development of vaccines following the COVID-19 outbreak owing to the urgency to curb the spread of the pandemic globally. Significant transfection efficiency, stable gene expression and effective gene delivery allow viral vectors to be the suitable choice for gene transfer, thereby propelling the market expansion rate.

Depending on disease type, the key segments are Genetic Disorder, Infectious Disease, as well as Cancer. Cancer currently heads the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market given the number of viruses that have emerged as effective as an ideal vector for production of gene therapy against numerous cancer types.

Applications are Cell Therapy, Vaccinology, and Research, and Antisense & RNAi Therapy, Gene Therapy. Gene therapies to manufacture viral vectors are vastly recommended for numerous disorders including cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, hemophilia, Parkinson’s diseases, and severe combined immunodeficiency etc. The rising prominence of genetic disorders, mounting awareness about gene therapy, and surge in infectious diseases worldwide are likely to uplift the market position of gene therapy within the viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing industry.

Workflow-based segments can be Upstream Processing along with Downstream Processing. Major End-Users are Research Institutes coupled with Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies. The rising number of gene therapy-based research and development programs by various pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceutical firms are enhancing the market growth rate of viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=10679

Regional Analysis

North America is the market leader and will remain dominant throughout the evaluation period, thanks to the strong base of a huge number of research centers focusing primarily on developing advanced therapies. Additionally, the rise in the development of several manufacturing units by the contenders based in the region could further enhance the market size.

Asia Pacific can project the fastest growth in the viral vectors and plasmid DNA manufacturing market. The market in the region has been gaining momentum with respect to product approvals as well as pipeline programs in terms of viral vectors along with plasmid DNA manufacturing. This can be in response to the accelerated approval pathways, burgeoning patient base and the surge in private and government spending.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/10679

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry , by Market Research Future:

Prostate Cancer Diagnosis and Therapy Market Size, Growth and Insights by Type (Prostatic Adenocarcinoma, Small Cell Carcinoma and others), Component (Therapy and Diagnosis), End User (Specialty Centers, Hospitals & Clinics and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa) - Forecast till 2027

Stroke Disorder & Treatment market Information,by types (ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic strokes) by medicine (an-ticoagulants, anti-hypertensive) by treatment (tissue plasminogen activator (TPA), endovascular procedures)- Forecast to 2027

Throat Cancer Market Information, by Types (Pharyngeal Cancer and Laryngeal Cancer), Treatments (Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Others) - Forecast to 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.