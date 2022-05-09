For Fix Sake: Automox to Debut Vulnerability Remediation Innovations and Otto, the Agent of Action, at RSAC 2022

Boulder, Colo., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox® will spotlight its award-winning cloud-native IT operations platform at this year’s RSA Conference, June 6-9, 2022, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. The company, which is transforming modern day IT operations, is set to debut and demonstrate disruptive new platform innovations that will help organizations accelerate their cyber resilience.

Keeping endpoints continuously updated and secure has become even more challenging over the past year as IT professionals continue to struggle to do more with insufficient resources. To support businesses and IT teams during these challenging times, Automox makes it easy to keep every macOS, Windows, and Linux endpoint automatically configured, patched, and secured from anywhere in the world.

Visit Automox in Booth #3410 in the Moscone South Expo

RSA attendees who visit the Automox booth can:

Talk with Automox experts; meet special guest and Agent of Action, Otto; and see the fastest way to automatically find and fix vulnerabilities.

See how to eliminate soul crushing manual tasks by utilizing one cloud-native platform to automate the configuration, patching, and compliance of Windows, macOS, and Linux systems.

Pre-schedule time with an Automox expert to learn more about automating vulnerability remediation, eliminating risk, and stopping the cross-departmental finger-pointing.

Meet with industry colleagues at the Automox For Fix Sake cocktail reception on Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. PT. Join the team for food, beverages, and the best views of the city! Sign up here.

Come by to see Automox in this year’s RSA Expo Pub Crawl on Wednesday, June 8, from 4:30 - 6:00 p.m. PT — stop by the booth and enjoy complimentary beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages.

About Automox

Automox is the cloud-native IT operations platform for modern organizations. It makes it easy to keep every endpoint automatically configured, patched and secured – anywhere in the world. With the push of a button, IT admins can fix critical vulnerabilities faster, slash cost and complexity, and win back hours in their day. Join thousands of companies transforming IT operations into a strategic business driver with Automox. Learn more at: www.automox.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or Instagram.

