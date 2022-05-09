EPIC iO’s Maureen Donovan Recognized by CRN on the 2022 Women of the Channel List

FORT MILL, S.C., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC iO Technologies announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Maureen Donovan, Executive Vice President of Sales for EPIC iO, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. Donovan is being recognized for her leadership in the IT channel, her commitment to partner success, and her focus on optimizing the customer experience.



Published annually, the CRN Women of the Channel list celebrates the incredible accomplishments of female leaders across the IT channel. Those named to the list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day. By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, the extraordinary women featured on this list support partners and customers with exceptional leadership.

Maureen Donovan has spent 20+ years in the telecom industry both on the wireless and wireline sides of the business. During her career, she has worked for carriers, managed the Indirect Sales Channel in Los Angeles for Nextel Communications and then the Central Region for Internet Connect. As Executive President of Sales for EPIC iO, which acquired Broad Sky Networks in 2021, Donovan manages Partner Channel Indirect Sales. In this role, she is focused on expanding EPIC iO’s channel management organization, developing training and enablement for partners, and integrating EPIC iO’s expertise in artificial intelligence and IoT (AIoT) with Broad Sky’s portfolio of 5G and mobility solutions, to further expand go-to-market opportunities for partners in the U.S., Canada, and South America.

“We are proud to see Maureen recognized by CRN for her leadership within the IT channel,” said Ron Ireland, President, Channel, EPIC iO. “AI and IoT, when combined with 5G, represent a significant revenue opportunity for the channel. Maureen’s leadership within our channel organization and her commitment to driving a purposeful, unified approach to AIoT, is contributing to our ability to significantly scale our business and enable our channel partners to harness the power of these technologies to expand their businesses, increase recurring revenues, and optimize the customer experience.”

“We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About EPIC iO Technologies

EPIC iO's future vision is a world in which IoT use and data intelligence reach its full potential through AI integration. We provide software focused technology that leverages 5G-ready connectivity combined with AIoT solutions to help all businesses become safer, smarter and more connected. By utilizing our open AI platform, DeepInsights™, public sector and private enterprises can extract and intelligently generate and analyze IoT data. This real-time data provides high-value, actionable insights through a single, integrated source. For more information, visit www.EPICIO.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

