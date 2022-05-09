Albioma : Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2022 - Availability of preparatory documents  

English French

Press release

Paris La Défense, 9 May 2022

Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2022

Availability of preparatory documents

In connection with the forthcoming Combined General Meeting that will be held on 25 May 2022, at 3:00 pm (Paris Time), in the Capital 8 conference center, located at 32 rue de Monceau, 75008, Paris, France, Albioma announces that the preparatory documents have been made available to its shareholders. These documents may be consulted on the Company’s website:

https://www.albioma.com/en/finance/shareolder-area/general-meetings-of-shareholders/

Furthermore, any shareholder may:

obtain free copies of these documents, upon simple written request sent either to the Company (Tour Opus 12, La Défense 9, 77 esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92914 La Défense Cedex, France) or to the General Meeting coordinator (BNP Paribas Securities Services, CTS Assemblées Générales, Les Grands Moulins, 9 rue du Débarcadère, 93761 Pantin Cedex, France), until the fifth day preceding the General Meeting; in order to exercise such a right, any holder of bearer shares must provide a registration certificate;

consult these documents at the Company’s head office, during opening hours of the premises, for a period of fifteen days preceding the General Meeting.

Albioma’s shareholders will be able to vote via Internet at the General Meeting of Shareholders, using the Votacess platform. Detailed information on the Internet voting procedure is available on Albioma’s website.

Next on the agenda: Annual General Meeting of shareholders at 3 pm on 25 May 2022 in the auditorium of the Capital 8 Conference Centre, 32 rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

