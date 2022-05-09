Irvine, CA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veregy Acquires Enpowered Energy Solutions, Becoming a Leader in the Energy Transition for North American Manufacturers

IRVINE, CA, May 2, 2022 --- Veregy has recently completed its acquisition and integration of Enpowered Energy Solutions, adding a critical piece to their suite of comprehensive offerings. Veregy’s extensive experience in energy optimizations, renewable energy, and project financing, together with Enpowered’s long history of industrial energy engineering, controls, and real-time energy management innovation, has created an unprecedented holistic process for manufacturers and processors.

Veregy works with manufacturers to develop comprehensive decarbonization strategies with clear roadmaps that go beyond one-off energy savings projects. Their deep focus on long-term planning and deeper retrofits help to advance energy transition plans by focusing on cost-effective, onsite, clean energy programs that are justified by clear business cases. They also offer manufacturers looking to take energy off their balance sheets a creative financing structure that helps enable and accelerate corporate substantiality goals. This focus on manufacturing is a key pillar for Veregy with CEO Wes Walker stating, “Veregy’s purpose is to accelerate and simplify the energy transition that is taking place in the United States right now. We can’t fulfill that purpose without addressing the manufacturing and industrial sectors. What sets us apart is our ability to move the needle forward on sustainability and decarbonization while also saving manufacturers money, freeing up capital that can be reinvested into their core businesses, and driving further innovation.”

Key to any project’s success is implementation, something Veregy is an expert in, as evidenced by their industry-leading NPS score. With the capability to do 90% of their work in-house they are able to ensure projects are implemented to the highest client standards. They offer a wide range of end-to-end solutions from solar and battery storage to facility-wide microgrids allowing manufacturers to make their facilities self-sufficient and resilient, providing stability and continuity even during power disruptions and blackouts. They also have tenured experience in optimizing manufacturers' major energy systems and communicating with both plant level and corporate stakeholders regarding the performance of those systems, ensuring a clear understanding of a project's value within time constraints, scope, and total expense.

An emerging trend that Veregy also offers is its expertise in navigating the complexities of EV fleet management. As the world begins to transition to EV, the challenges of infrastructure upgrades and increased electrical demand will become more pronounced. Veregy’s broad renewable offerings and in-house transportation team are able to craft tailored fleet transition planning that minimizes cost and complexity. While many industrial companies have not yet embraced this transition, the long-term value for organizations can be significant when factoring in the full life-cycle costs, which include lower fuel and operating expenses, while also conferring greater reliability, safety, and employee satisfaction.

Veregy’s holistic approach to energy optimization and management delivers real industrial innovation allowing manufacturers to unlock energy and operational savings for other much-needed priorities. With decades of in-plant engineering experience, they can help small to large-cap companies through their energy transition, driving measurable decarbonization results, and providing meaningful triple-bottom-line benefits.

About Veregy:

Veregy’s clients have access to an award-winning portfolio of engineering and energy services to address their rapidly growing energy efficiency and long-term master-planning needs. These span eco-friendly infrastructure upgrades; day-to-day facility monitoring and comprehensive solutions in mechanical, plumbing, lighting, solar, battery storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, geothermal, and customized building automation/energy management systems. Veregy is also NAESCO Accredited and on the DOE qualified list of Energy Service Providers. Contact Veregy today to learn more and start the journey to a more energy-efficient future. please visit www.veregy.com or contact 602.452.8746.

