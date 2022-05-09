Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 19.06.30

| Source: VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE VRANKEN-POMMERY MONOPOLE

Reims Cedex 2, FRANCE


May 9, 2022  







Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital  



and the total number of voting rights 



(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations) 



Stop date of information  

Total number of shares forming the share capital 

 



Total number of voting rights 

April 30, 2022 

8.937.085 

 



Gross total voting rights:  



15.429.228 






Net* total voting rights:  



15.372.045 



 






* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights 


