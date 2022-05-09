Statement of the number of actions and voting rights in 19.06.30

French English





May 9, 2022





















Monthly publication of the number of shares comprising the share capital







and the total number of voting rights







(Articles L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the AMF General Regulations)







Stop date of information



Total number of shares forming the share capital











Total number of voting rights



April 30, 2022



8.937.085











Gross total voting rights:







15.429.228













Net* total voting rights:







15.372.045

























* Net total = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares deprived of voting rights





Attachment