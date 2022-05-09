Associa Empowers Association Management Leaders Through Leadership Foundations Program

Dallas, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the community management industry’s largest company, stimulates the professional development of future leaders through its internal leadership development program. The comprehensive training series targets emerging leaders and provides them with ample opportunities for career growth while helping Associa build and maintain a pipeline of internal talent.

The Leadership Foundations program is open to any Associa team member, regardless of role. Participants have ranged from branch presidents to receptionists with a wide breadth of team members in between. Leadership Foundations features eight sessions over eight weeks where participants explore Associa’s competency model, the Leadership Value Proposition, and dive deeper into the behaviors of successful leaders. So far, in 2022, more than 300 employees have registered to participate.

“When it comes to our educational opportunities, Associa is focused on equity, inclusion, and the advancement of all team members,” stated Debra Warren, Associa vice president of learning and development. “The Leadership Foundations program focuses on teaching core competencies that participants can use to strengthen leadership skills that will help them take the next step, both as leader in our organization and in their careers.”

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa