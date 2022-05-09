Proactive headlines including Pure Gold Mining, Plant-Based Investment, Love Pharma, i-80 Gold and CareRx Corporation

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

Pure Gold Mining arranges non-brokered private placement of 200 million units for aggregate gross proceeds of $30M click here

Plant-Based Investment agrees to purchase its management service provider for C$1.4 million click here

Love Pharma completes second tranche of non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $47,500 click here

i-80 Gold says key land acquisition will expand Granite Creek Property click here

XPhyto reports positive results from Rotigotine study of two potential drug formulations click here

Mednow confirms that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market in the US click here

CareRx Corporation releases inaugural ESG report click here

HighGold Mining highlights assay results from drill program at Munro-Croesus project click here

Lumina Gold reports more drill results from Cangrejos project, including highest grade intercept to date click here

Evergold plans follow-up drilling at its Golden Lion property in British Columbia click here

Hapbee says Oura Ring study confirms feedback that it enhances sleep and recovery click here

DGTL Holdings reports contract extension with CPG brands conglomerate click here

PlantX Life announces monthly gross revenue of $1.74M for April 2022 click here

Trees Corporation closes $1 million private placement to fund Camp Cannabis acquisition, operating expenses click here

Kenorland Minerals outlines plans for sonic drill program at the Hunter gold project in Quebec's Abitibi greenstone belt click here

Gratomic rapidly completes 2,047.5 meters of drilling on its Capim Grosso graphite project in Brazil click here

Electra Battery Materials hits high-grade cobalt and extends mineralization at its Idaho project click here

Lavras Gold says it aims to grow gold resources to 1Moz as it outlines its 2022 strategy click here

Deepspatial says pilot program using its AI delivered measurable socio-economic impact for the department of education in India click here

TNR Gold updates on its NSR royalty at Los Azules copper project via McEwen Mining's progress report click here

Vejii Holdings to enter booming UK plant-based foods market with acquisition of Frozenly click here

ARMM appoints industry veteran Jacob Herman to its board of directors click here

