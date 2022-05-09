Real Intent Advances Meridian DFT Static Sign-Off with Improved Multimode Fault Coverage Estimation & Enhanced Fine-Grained Rules

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent, Inc., today announced major advances to its Meridian DFT high capacity, multimode DFT static sign-off tool with root cause analysis. Meridian DFT helps designers rapidly identify design violations and improve scan testability and coverage.



Meridian DFT has greatly enhanced its fault coverage option that estimates the fault coverage for each test mode to help engineers assess sign-off readiness, with an overall scan test fault coverage estimation roll-up. Meridian DFT now:

Presents the results as tables, with detailed coverage reporting for violating registers, design instances with the most uncovered faults, and selected test points per test mode.

Annotates coverage debug attributes per test mode for controllability, observability, and stuck-at-0/1 faults.

Includes tables with hyperlinks for cross-probing of nets and instances to the schematic or source code viewer.



To ensure high coverage at all design stages and help accelerate debug and root cause analysis, Real Intent has also made extensive additions to Meridian DFT's comprehensive, fine-grained rules, including specialized rules for sequential capture through loops and deep sequences of flip-flops without scan collars, controllability and observability through memories, and advanced connectivity checks.

About Meridian DFT Static Sign-Off

Meridian DFT is a high capacity, multimode DFT static sign-off tool, which runs a comprehensive set of DFT rules to rapidly identify RTL and gate-level design violations to help designers improve scan testability and coverage.

Its multimode functionality can check multiple sets of rules in a single run, reducing setup time, speeding up runtime, and accelerating debug.

Meridian DFT can be used for continuous DFT sign-off through completion of place & route: 1) During RTL design — to fix asynchronous set/reset, clock, and connectivity issues early; 2) After scan synthesis — to check for scan chain rule compliance; and 3) Following place & route — to assess & correct issues with scan chain reordering or netlist modification

For more information on Meridian Multimode DFT, please visit: https://www.realintent.com/design-for-testability-meridian-multimode-dft/

About Real Intent

Real Intent provides intent-driven static sign-off EDA software tools to accelerate early functional verification and advanced sign-off of digital designs. Its product capabilities include clock domain crossing sign-off from RTL through gate level — including multimode CDC; multimode/multi-scenario reset domain crossing sign-off; multimode DFT; and both RTL linting and formal linting. Real Intent products lead the market in precision, performance, and capacity. Real Intent customers include more than fifty major semiconductor and systems companies. Real Intent is headquartered at 932 Hamlin Court, Sunnyvale, CA. For more information visit us at www.realintent.com.