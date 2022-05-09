ADUSA Supply Chain Transitions Automation-Filled York, Pa., Distribution Center into Self-Distributed Network

YORK, Pa., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADUSA Supply Chain network is proud to announce that it has converted a 1.2 million square foot, automation filled distribution center in York, Pa., into the self-managed network as part of its three-year journey to establish an integrated, self-distributed supply chain to support Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ omnichannel growth. The addition of this facility, now the largest in the ADUSA Supply Chain network, brings the total number of network facilities to 22.



“I’m incredibly proud of all the teams who came together to successfully transition this site,” said Bob L’Heureux, Vice President, Supply Chain Strategic Initiatives for ADUSA Supply Chain Services. “We’re excited to have this facility as part of the self-distributed network and look forward to all it will deliver for our companies near-term and in the future.”

The York distribution center adds 1.2 million square feet of grocery capacity, fulfilling non-perishable products for nearly 400 Giant Food and The GIANT Company stores. The building is higher than 10-stories, a height needed to accommodate its 110-foot cranes, which are part of selection automation. That technology is part of a robust stack that also includes

palletizing automation and a proprietary workforce management system.

About 1,000 people are employed at the site, many of whom focus on enabling and maintaining its impressive technology. Procurement at the site is now managed by ADUSA Procurement and C&S Wholesale Grocers continues to provide third-party labor services for the facility.

About ADUSA Supply Chain

ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com .

