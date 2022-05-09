Label2Earn (L2E) brings Artificial Intelligence to Crypto Space & creates new opportunities for AI Technology

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Label2Earn (L2E) is a new kind of project in crypto domain, which will produce accurate and large datasets for Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems. L2E project will provide users the opportunity to earn L2E tokens by using the mobile App, the project website and/or python codes. L2E project will make the AI dataset generation task, simpler and more accurate than ever. For example, object cropping in an image can be done as a simple drawing task. Users will draw a line around the object and the system will convert that to a Label for an AI model.

When users decide to be a participant in L2E project, they will have level 0. Level 0 means training phase. In the training phase, the system will teach the users how to draw lines accurately. They will be asked to re-draw on some images and the results will be checked by the system. All users will earn L2E tokens during training phase. In the case of accurate results, users will gain a new and higher level. Higher level means more benefits and earning. When some users have gained higher levels, they can be considered as experts. The expert users can now label new dataset for L2E customers and earn more and more L2E tokens. Based on our initial tests, the expert users can label new datasets with better accuracy compared to automated labelling tools and free labelling toolboxes. And of course, with a large number of expert users we can produce AI datasets faster than any other system in the world. There are so many amazing ways artificial intelligence and machine learning are used behind the scenes to impact our everyday lives. AI assists in every area of our lives, whether we’re trying to get driving directions, get music or movie recommendations, Self-Driving and parking vehicles. Self-driving and parking cars use deep learning, a subset of AI, to recognize the space around a vehicle. Nowadays, deep learning systems have been employed in following areas:

Object detection and tracking

Autonomous vehicles

Translate apps

Facial recognition, real-time sports tracking

Healthcare, Agriculture, Manufacturing

Image annotation, Image to text (OCR)

Deep fake, deep image and video generation

Predicting market and weather

One of the most tedious parts of creating an AI system is gathering the dataset that you’ll be training your models on. L2E project will guide our customers through the process of generating their AI systems by gathering large and accurate training datasets very quickly. Our customers can be (but not limited) as the following list:

Software Companies

Start-ups

Universities

Offices and institutions

Factories

L2E project will generate new datasets with international data quality standards for AI, machine learning and deep learning systems. L2E project follows all the international data security standards to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of data at every level gaining the trust and confidence of our customers. At the other hand, after training our L2E users for labelling datasets accurately, we will generate new datasets for ourselves by using about 5% of total supply. Then we will create several AI systems using these new datasets and deploy the systems as rest APIs. All customers can pay L2E token and use these systems instead of generating their own AI systems. Therefore, they can save their time, efforts and money. Generally, the paid tokens for using the APIs (generated AI systems) will be used to create new datasets by the L2E users.

DATASET Marketplace

We will create our own datasets by the help of L2E users. Then we will use these new datasets for creating API web services. At the other hand, we will sell these datasets to our customers.

Roadmap and Development plans for the year 2022-2023

Phase 1:

Development of Website and Mobile application and server-side development with the creation of smart contract of the project.

Phase 2:

Launching on Pancake-swap followed by listing on CoinMarketCap and Coin Gecko. Organizing community events and launch of streaming Dapp and starting advertising campaigns. Holding YouTube live streams and AMA sessions. Getting the audit done of our contract by reputed agencies. Launching the token on centralized exchange.

Phase 3

Further development of server side and mobile application improvement along with GUI Design for new datasets. Onboarding influencers and celebrities for promoting our platform and advertising on various platforms.

Phase 4

Creating first L2E dataset and test API web-services. Finding labelling customers along with Roadmap expansion for the next year.

