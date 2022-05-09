NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME
May 09, 2022
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Huibert
|Last Name(s)
|Vigeveno
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director – Executive Committee
|Initial notification/amendments
|Initial Notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|Ordinary shares with a nominal value of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00BP6MXD84
|Nature of the transaction
|Disposal of shares
|Currency
|EUR
|Price (Average)
|€27.126282
|Volume
|16,357
|Total
|€443,704.5947
|Aggregated information:
For full breakdown see table at the end of this notification.
|Volume
Price
Total
|16,357
€27.126282
€443,704.5947
|Date of Transaction
|09 May 2022
|Place of Transaction
|Euronext Amsterdam
Anthony Clarke
Deputy Company Secretary
ENQUIRIES
Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550
Full breakdown of transaction
|Total Quantity
|Price (€)
|Total for trade (€)
|1120
|27.1475
|30405.2
|307
|27.15
|8335.05
|315
|27.16
|8555.4
|67
|27.16
|1819.72
|543
|27.1425
|14738.3775
|336
|27.145
|9120.72
|307
|27.145
|8333.515
|321
|27.14
|8711.94
|258
|27.13
|6999.54
|464
|27.13
|12588.32
|504
|27.135
|13676.04
|373
|27.1
|10108.3
|332
|27.095
|8995.54
|306
|27.115
|8297.19
|105
|27.115
|2847.075
|114
|27.115
|3091.11
|563
|27.12
|15268.56
|214
|27.12
|5803.68
|6
|27.12
|162.72
|381
|27.125
|10334.625
|319
|27.105
|8646.495
|310
|27.1
|8401
|419
|27.12
|11363.28
|38
|27.12
|1030.56
|247
|27.12
|6698.64
|126
|27.12
|3417.12
|68
|27.12
|1844.16
|524
|27.115
|14208.26
|113
|27.115
|3063.995
|26
|27.115
|704.99
|264
|27.125
|7161
|556
|27.115
|15075.94
|333
|27.11
|9027.63
|685
|27.12
|18577.2
|518
|27.13
|14053.34
|475
|27.125
|12884.375
|144
|27.125
|3906
|121
|27.125
|3282.125
|61
|27.135
|1655.235
|466
|27.135
|12644.91
|290
|27.145
|7872.05
|481
|27.135
|13051.935
|120
|27.135
|3256.2
|186
|27.1325
|5046.645
|91
|27.125
|2468.375
|122
|27.12
|3308.64
|346
|27.1225
|9384.385
|126
|27.13
|3418.38
|109
|27.13
|2957.17
|346
|27.13
|9386.98
|49
|27.135
|1329.615
|124
|27.14
|3365.36
|19
|27.14
|515.66
|148
|27.145
|4017.46
|29
|27.145
|787.205
|21
|27.15
|570.15
|93
|27.155
|2525.415
|61
|27.155
|1656.455
|164
|27.1425
|4451.37
|19
|27.135
|515.565
|19
|27.13
|515.47
|18
|27.125
|488.25
|31
|27.12
|840.72
|36
|27.1125
|976.05
|17
|27.11
|460.87
|44
|27.105
|1192.62
|73
|27.095
|1977.935
|9
|27.105
|243.945
|13
|27.105
|352.365
|20
|27.105
|542.1
|11
|27.11
|298.21
|12
|27.11
|325.32
|6
|27.11
|162.66
|2
|27.115
|54.23
|1
|27.075
|27.075
|16
|27.075
|433.2
|4
|27.075
|108.3
|3
|27.075
|81.225
|24
|27.08
|649.92
|5
|27.08
|135.4
|6
|27.08
|162.48
|12
|27.08
|324.96
|19
|27.045
|513.855
|20
|27.05
|541
|4
|27.05
|108.2
|19
|27.05
|513.95
|23
|27.055
|622.265
|14
|27.055
|378.77
|4
|27.05
|108.2
|3
|27.05
|81.15
|10
|27.05
|270.5
|44
|27.04
|1189.76
|14
|27.035
|378.49
|8
|27.045
|216.36
|12
|27.045
|324.54
|14
|27.045
|378.63
|7
|27.045
|189.315
|10
|27.05
|270.5
|14
|27.05
|378.7
|26
|27.05
|703.3
|10
|27.05
|270.5
|7
|27.06
|189.42
|
|Total shares traded
|Weighted Average price (€)
|Total sale value (€)
|16,357
|27.126282
|443,704.5947