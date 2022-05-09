Growing California Affordable Housing Developer Appoints New President

SAN DIEGO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affirmed Housing, a leading provider of affordable housing throughout California, announces the appointment of Jimmy Silverwood as President, effective June 1. Elevating from his role as Executive Vice President, Jimmy succeeds James “Jim” Silverwood, who retains his role as Chief Executive Officer. The transition supports the company’s plans for continued growth and commitment to delivering housing and care to the state’s vulnerable populations.



“Affordable housing development is complicated, and the real estate landscape is ever-evolving, leaving municipalities and jurisdictions struggling to find smart solutions that are responsible and successful,” said Affirmed Housing CEO Jim Silverwood, who will continue to focus on the company’s big picture objectives. “Our partners rely on our ability to be thoughtful, nimble and practical to adapt and deliver critically needed and beautiful projects that enhance the quality of life for occupants and the community. Jimmy’s elevation ensures we maintain focus on forward-looking, people-centric strategies that increase essential housing inventory, keep vulnerable citizens off the streets long term, and secure a brighter future for the state. I look forward to what our team will accomplish with Jimmy at the helm.”

As President, Jimmy Silverwood leverages more than a decade of real estate and construction expertise to execute the company’s strategic vision and ensure seamless day-to-day operations. His efforts focus on Affirmed Housing’s impact, growth and culture, and he oversees all aspects of the company, including development and acquisition, asset management, finance and construction. Since he joined the leadership team, Affirmed Housing has experienced a 60% increase in overall production of homes in California, as well as a 150% increase in total funding secured for projects.

“Core to Affirmed Housing’s success is our culture and emphasis on teamwork and partnership. We are deeply committed to these values, which have led to our exponential growth and provided housing and care to thousands of families and individuals across California,” said Jimmy Silverwood. “Our leadership transition allows us to scale these principles as we grow our impact. Both our internal teams and our partners will benefit from this strategic approach. I am committed to advancing Jim’s vision and working with our internal teams, industry partners and stakeholders to boost California’s viability for the next 30 years.”

Affirmed Housing has experienced considerable growth throughout its nearly 30 years in business and has positioned itself as a leading resource for delivering highly functional, safe, affordable housing for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company has developed projects throughout Southern California and expanded its presence in Northern California, completing multiple supportive housing developments through the pandemic and more underway. Pioneering supportive housing development, the company was an early advocate of Housing First methods that combine on-site social services with permanent, affordable rental homes. The holistic, data-driven approach of providing both housing and care helps break chronic homelessness cycles and serves as a platform from which residents can improve their quality of life and pursue personal goals. Among the company’s most notable projects are San Diego County’s first affordable high rise and first supportive housing development, Southern California’s first virtually net-zero affordable housing development, and the City of Oakland’s first 100% supportive housing development.

About Affirmed Housing

Affirmed Housing is a leader in affordable, multifamily housing development, delivering safe, sustainable, high-quality communities for families, veterans, seniors and people experiencing homelessness. The company works with municipalities and private owners throughout California to promote housing stability and neighborhood well-being by leveraging deep expertise in public finance, low-income housing tax credits, and tax-exempt bond finance, as well as site selection, engineering, architecture, construction, relocation and marketing. Since 1992, Affirmed Housing has financed more than $2.5 billion in affordable and supportive development, with 5,500 units developed or under development in 70 communities. The company has offices in San Diego and San Jose. Visit: www.affirmedhousing.com.