BC Dairy partners with Food Banks BC to help feed hungry children, support local restaurants and food production

Burnaby, BC, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BC Dairy is extending its support of BC food banks launched early in the COVID-19 pandemic with a new program – one that will also support local food production and restaurants working to get back to normal.

Called the Feel-good food campaign, from May 9 to June 19 BC Dairy will make a $3 donation to Food Banks BC every time someone orders a select menu item highlighting local BC dairy products at participating restaurants in Metro Vancouver, Victoria, and Kelowna. Items included are diverse – from a blueberry rooibos tea latte to cheesy lasagna. BC Dairy hopes to reach $50,000, which will be donated to Food Banks BC for the purchase of dairy products for British Columbians in need, including families with children and babies.

“We are seeing an increase in the number of visits to BC's food banks, and children still represent a third of all clients,” says Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director of Food Banks BC. “Supporting our member food banks in having greater access to high-quality food is a priority for our organization, which is why we are so grateful for our collaboration with BC Dairy. There is always a very high demand for dairy products at food banks, so any opportunity we have to enhance access to this important nutritional food source is very exciting.”

There are 469 dairy farms in BC, and the milk they produce is processed into numerous products right here in BC. The program is also meant to support restaurants working to get back to normal while highlighting BC’s local food production.

All three locations of Fable Restaurants are participating in the program.

"It is great to be part of this much-needed promotion, both for us and Food Banks BC,” says Ron MacGillivray, proprietor of Fable Restaurants. “It's been a tough time for everyone and the extra exposure from this campaign helps our business and, more importantly, brings awareness to the needs in our community"

Participating restaurants include:

Lower Mainland:

Bel Café (2 locations) featuring Blueberry Rooibos Tea Latte, Orange Cranberry Scone

Fable (3 locations) featuring Spaghetti and Meatballs with parmesan foam, Milkshakes

Jam Café (2 locations in Vancouver) featuring Cinnamon Bun Pancakes, Buttermilk fried Chicken & Waffles

Old Spaghetti Factory (6 locations) featuring Manicotti, Lasagna

Home Restaurants (5 locations outside Vancouver) featuring Homemade Milkshakes, The ‘Big Cheese’ Sandwich

Victoria:

Jam Café featuring Spaghetti and Meatballs with parmesan foam, Milkshakes

Old Spaghetti Factory featuring Manicotti, Lasagna

Pizzeria Prima Strada (3 locations) featuring Housemade Gelato, Tiramisu, Panna e pancetta pizza

Seahorses Café in Brentwood Bay featuring Chicken caesar wrap, poutine, Greek feta wrap, Cheese + Chicken Quesadillas, BC Burger, and Shaft, a bar cocktail

Kelowna:

Bohemian Café featuring French Toast, Fruit + Granola Bowl

Bliss Bakeries (3 locations) featuring Lattes made from Blackwell Dairy milk

Old Spaghetti Factory featuring Manicotti, Lasagna

Krafty Kitchen + Bar featuring Buttermilk fried chicken

The Orchard Room featuring Scallop and bacon agnolotti

For more information about participating restaurants visit bcdairy.ca/foodbanksbc.

This program builds on several initiatives supporting food banks that BC Dairy has undertaken since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In response to an unprecedented surge in demand for food bank services caused by the pandemic, in April 2019 BC Dairy distributed 40,000 litres of milk to 25 food banks with the help of Food Banks BC, Save-On-Foods, Saputo, Sysco Vancouver, FoodMesh, Associated Grocers, Vedder Transportation, and BC Milk Marketing Board. That was followed by a $150,000 cash donation to Food Banks BC for the purchase of dairy products and other staples, which was distributed to 70 food banks throughout BC. Later that spring BC Dairy donated 5,217 kg of cheese and 2,798 kg of butter to food banks through a coordinated effort with Saputo and Food Banks BC. Since then, BC Dairy has run a number of contests and give-aways resulting in over $25,000 in additional donations to food banks.

About BC Dairy

BC Dairy is a not-for-profit association that represents BC’s 469 dairy farmers. BC Dairy works to grow the market for dairy products and to support profitable, environmentally and socially responsible dairy farm businesses. We bring dairy farmers together while building lasting relationships within our communities. BC Dairy takes direction from a Board of elected and appointed dairy producer representatives, and is operated by a staff team.