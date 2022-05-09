Mexico City, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA AIR LINES AND AEROMEXICO CELEBRATE 5 YEARS OF THEIR U.S.-MEXICO TRANSBORDER ALLIANCE

Since the start of the Joint Cooperation Agreement in May 2017, the airlines have flown more than 28 million customers and operated 250,000 flights between the U.S. and Mexico.

In May 2022, the partners will operate more than 4,300 flights, a 96% recovery compared to the same period in 2019.

MEXICO CITY, May 9, 2022 - This May marks the five year anniversary of the implementation of Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico’s leading Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA). The JCA is a transborder alliance that connects the carriers’ networks between the U.S. and Mexico and has improved service, expanded routes and benefited more than 28 million customers since launching in 2017. Throughout their JCA partnership, Delta and Aeromexico have flown 365 million miles, equaling 14,663 trips around the world, and have operated more than 250,000 flights.

Today, Delta and Aeromexico offer 43 routes between Mexico and the U.S., including the most flights from Los Angeles, with 35 weekly flights to Mexico City; and from New York, with 28 weekly flights, along with service between other major transborder markets in California, Texas and Florida.

Throughout their partnership, Delta and Aeromexico have worked closely to develop comprehensive and aligned products and services for their customers that ensure a consistent and industry-leading customer experience, including:

Seamless check-in powered by SkyTeam technology that enables digital check-in for multi-airline travel via both Delta and Aeromexico’s existing apps or websites.

Free messaging onboard through onboard Wi-Fi (where available).

Consistent checked and carry-on luggage policies.

“We’re proud of how our innovative Joint Cooperation Agreement has transformed the U.S.-Mexico transborder market by generating significant benefits for customers and a more expansive route network,” said Perry Cantarutti, S.V.P. - Alliances for Delta. “As we celebrate the success of our partnership with Aeromexico, we do so with the continued commitment to offer our customers the outstanding experience they deserve.”

Since quickly responding to the pandemic, Delta and Aeromexico have gradually recovered their transborder schedule. In July 2021, flights from Mexico to Dallas and Austin resumed, while service from Guadalajara to Salt Lake City resumed in September 2021. Both airlines continue to restore service as demand returns.

Throughout the pandemic, both airlines have also focused on the health and safety of their customers and employees through the Delta CareStandardSM and Aeromexico’s Health and Sanitization Management System.

“This year started with wonderful news. Step by step, we continue to recover the dynamics that we had achieved prior to the pandemic. We will operate more than 4,300 flights in May, which is a 96% recovery compared to the same period in 2019. At the same time, our network to top beach destinations in Mexico has fully recovered, with capacity growing 16% compared to 2019,” said Giancarlo Mulinelli Avilés, SVP of Global Sales at Aeromexico.

Through their Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA), Delta Air Lines and Aeromexico launched the leading transborder airline alliance between the United States and Mexico. This agreement offers more connectivity and scheduling options that benefit customers from both airlines while deepening the relationship they have shared for 21 years as members of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Delta provides service in the United States through its connecting hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-JFK, Salt Lake City, and Seattle; and Aeromexico offers greater access to Mexico through its hub in Mexico City. The airlines are enhancing the customer experience through increased connectivity, by investing in boarding gates, VIP lounges, and frequent flyer benefits through SkyMiles and Club Premier accruals.

