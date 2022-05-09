LandAirSea Device Stolen by Porch Pirate, App Used To Track Thief Down

CHICAGO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS tracking company LandAirSea (LAS) devices have a multitude of uses for asset protection, including thwarting “porch pirate” attacks, when thieves steal packages off of the porches of their rightful owners.



Recently, LAS repeat customer “John” ordered a LAS device to be delivered to his home in the Bay Area. The device was delivered on a Friday while John was away from home. When he got home, he claimed there was no device on his porch and contacted UPS to file a claim.

While he was on the phone with UPS, he noticed on his LAS app that the device had been plugged into a vehicle, and he was able to get a location for the thief, who was parked at a nearby laundromat. Since John was already an LAS customer, having an additional device shipped to him, he asked the Technical Support Team located onshore in Woodstock, Illinois to add the device to his account before shipping it. This smart thinking coupled with LAS GPS-tracking technology allowed John to recoup his device and catch the criminal in the act.

He called the San Jose Police Department while walking to the vehicle’s location, as indicated on his LAS app. Then, he watched the vehicle drive away on the app.

John followed the vehicle to a nearby AutoZone and snapped a picture of its license plate. He then returned to the laundromat to meet up with SJPD. John and the police followed the porch pirate to a local Target, tracking their every move with the LAS app. Upon being confronted by the police, the thief consented to a vehicle search and was arrested.

The police went through the location history of the LAS device and found the thief had gone through neighborhoods, stealing items from other porches. They also saw him go to a storage unit seven to eight times.

“We are thrilled that our device was able to serve its purpose — protecting consumer’s valuable assets,” said CEO Steve Cooper. “What’s more, the LAS app played a pivotal role in tracking down the thief and detecting other crimes he committed thanks to our GPS tracking capabilities.”

About LandAirSea

