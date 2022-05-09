Security Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCBB “SCYT”) (“Company”) today announced consolidated results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. The Company is the holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank of McMinnville, Tennessee (“Bank”).



Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $567,000, or $1.55 basic earnings per share, compared to $671,000, or $1.84 basic earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, net interest income increased $135,000, or 7.5%, to $1.9 million from $1.8 million for the same period in 2021. Total interest income was unchanged at $2.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. Total interest expense decreased $106,000, or 35.6%, to $192,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, from $298,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in interest expense was primarily due to a reduction in the interest rates on interest-bearing deposits. Net interest income, after provision for loan losses, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $164,000 to $1.9 million, compared to$1.7 million for the same period in 2021.

The provision for loan losses was $31,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022, a decrease of $29,000 when compared to the three months ended March 31, 2021.

Non-interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was $392,000 compared to $687,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $295,000, or 42.9%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in gains on sale of loans due to a decrease in the volume of mortgage activity.

Non-interest expense for the three months ended March 31, 2022 increased $17,000 to $1.6 million compared to $1.5 million for the same period the prior year.

The Company’s consolidated assets decreased $1.2 million, or 0.40%, to $294.6 million at March 31, 2022 from $295.7 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease in consolidated assets was primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits with banks offset by an increase in loans receivable. Loans receivable, net, increased $9.2 million, or 5.1%, to $190.4 million at March 31, 2022 from $181.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing assets decreased $20,000, or 6.6%, to $281,000 at March 31, 2022 from $301,000 at December 31, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decrease in non-performing loans. Based on our analysis of delinquent loans, non-performing loans and classified loans, we believe that the Company’s allowance for loan losses of $2.1 million at March 31, 2022 is adequate to absorb known and inherent risks in the loan portfolio at that date. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2022 represented 736.30% of non-performing assets compared to 677.41% at December 31, 2021.

Investments and mortgage-backed securities available-for-sale decreased slightly by $742,000 or 1.3%, to $58.1 million at March 31, 2022 from $58.8 million at December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to investment maturities and paydowns.



Deposits remained relatively the same at $265.1 million for the period ended March 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity at March 31, 2022 was $26.9 million, or 9.1% of total assets, compared to $28.0 million, or 9.5% of total assets at December 31, 2021.

