ABC Supply unveils Homes For Our Troops-themed Indy 500 Car and launches $1 million donation match to the organization’s mission

TAUNTON, Mass., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The national nonprofit Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will be spotlighted during the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29, 2022. HFOT’s Platinum Partner, ABC Supply, gifted the design of its No. 11 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet to help bring awareness to the organization’s mission of building and donating specially adapted custom homes for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives. ABC Supply will also match all donations made to HFOT – up to $1 million total – from Saturday, May 21, through Monday, May 30.

The car’s stars and stripes design celebrates American pride and prominently features the HFOT mission of Building Homes, Rebuilding Lives.

“We are thrilled ABC Supply is choosing to spotlight Homes For Our Troops through this initiative,” says HFOT President and CEO Tom Landwermeyer. “In addition to generating revenue, it will raise much needed awareness about our mission. ABC Supply has been a tremendous partner and we are grateful for their commitment to our mission of Building Homes and Rebuilding Lives.”

ABC Supply, the nation’s largest wholesale distributor of roofing, siding and other select exterior building products, has been a multimillion-dollar supporter of HFOT since 2020.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be back at the Indy 500 with AJ Foyt Racing and raise awareness for our friends at Homes For Our Troops,” says Mike Jost, chief operating officer of ABC Supply. “HFOT is an incredible organization and we’re honored to play a part in bringing more attention to the great work they do.”

“I think the fans will love it, and I think the fans will be so happy to see the American flag — especially with our team,” says A.J. Foyt. “I would like to thank ABC Supply for supporting Homes For Our Troops. It’s great.”

“To support this organization at the Speedway, bring attention to Veterans and some of the challenges that they face, and highlight the things that people and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are doing to give them opportunities to better their lives is such a special thing to be able to be a part of,” says J.R. Hildebrand, driver of the No. 11 car.

Homes For Our Troops has delivered over 330 homes in 42 states and currently has over 84 active projects nationwide. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to program services for Veterans.

Learn more about Homes For Our Troops and its mission at www.hfotusa.org.

