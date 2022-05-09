Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions Named a Major Contender in 2022 Everest Group's Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) Services PEAK Matrix™ Assessment

MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engage2Excel, Inc., a leading recruitment, employee engagement and recognition services provider, is positioned as a Major Contender in Recruitment Process Outsourcing Services in the 2022 Everest Group PEAK Matrix Assessment 2022, for the fourth year in a row.

"It's truly an honor to be included in the Recruitment Process Outsourcing PEAK Matrix assessment again," said Darren Findley, president of Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions. "We strive to transform the way organizations attract, hire and retain talent by creating extraordinary experiences for our clients and their candidates in the talent acquisition process."

The Everest Group Peak Matrix report is a trusted and fact-based analysis of providers and their solutions. To arrive at the 2022 results, the PEAK Matrix examined 36 RPO providers by their evaluation dimensions: market impact and vision & capability.

The report cites several key factors in Engage2Excel's RPO offering that led to its positioning as a Major Contender, including agility, speed to launch, superior candidate experience and the ability to bundle candidate engagement & recruitment technology with core recruitment services.

"Organizations are incredibly focused on finding and keeping the right talent, especially in today's competitive job market," said Phil Stewart, chief executive officer for Engage2Excel group of companies. "This achievement underscores Engage2Excel Recruitment Solutions strengths and confirms it is delivering on its promise to help organizations recruit and retain the best talent."

Everest Group has prepared an excerpt report based on its findings. Find it here.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

