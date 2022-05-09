Travis Perkins plc to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on 10 May 2022

NORTHAMPTON, United Kingdom, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travis Perkins plc (LSE:TPK) based in Northampton, UK and the leading provider of building materials to the UK construction industry, today announced that Matt Worster, Director of Investor Relations, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on May 10. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: May 10, 2022 TIME: 11:30 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3KOZShV

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time - both in the presentation hall as well as the organization’s “virtual trade booth.” If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

Significant restructuring of the Group’s portfolio during 2021 with the Wickes business demerged and the Plumbing & Heating business sold for £325m. P&H proceeds returned to shareholders via a special dividend and £240m share buyback.

With portfolio actions complete, the Group set out its new ambition – to become the leading partner to the UK construction industry – in September 2021

(See https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/media/2vhl1sqt/tp-cmu-presentation.pdf)

(See https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/media/2vhl1sqt/tp-cmu-presentation.pdf) Delivered a strong performance through 2021 with total revenue 10.6% ahead of 2019 and adjusted operating profit of £353m 19% ahead of 2019 (See https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/media/lhqc514o/fy21-press-release-full-version-final-2.pdf)

Made a positive start to 2022 with first quarter revenue up 13.6%



About Travis Perkins plc

Travis Perkins plc is the largest distributor of building materials in the UK and has set out the ambition to become the leading partner to the UK construction industry. We have over 20,000 colleagues in the UK and also in France, Belgium and the Netherlands through Toolstation.

We are proud to have helped to build Britain for over 200 years, and we’re here to help build better communities and enrich the lives of those who live there; whether that’s by building new, or transforming our existing homes into places that people love, and helping to create the infrastructure, schools, hospitals and businesses that everyone deserves.

We understand what really matters to our customers and communities, and care about delivering the very best; now and in the future. This means sourcing responsibly, playing a leading part in decarbonising construction and moving towards a sustainable future.

At the heart of Travis Perkins Group's ambition is the desire to provide sustainable long term returns for our shareholders. Returns will be delivered through attractive earnings growth and a healthy dividend yield with the highly cash generative nature of the business providing scope to both invest for future growth and potentially return surplus capital to our shareholders.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contact

Travis Perkins plc

Matt Worster

Director of Investor Relations

+44 (0)7990 088548

matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com