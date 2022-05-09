Transplace’s 2022 Carrier Symposium Showcases Transportation Industry and Honors Carrier of the Year Winners

DALLAS, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transplace, an Uber Freight company, concluded its 2022 Carrier Symposium last week. The premier provider of logistics technology and services hosted its annual event, entering its eighth year, showcasing educational sessions and recognition for its transportation carriers who provide capacity and support to Transplace’s customers.



Hosted in Arlington, Texas, this year’s event highlighted trending topics impacting the logistics industry, including the latest market updates in the U.S., Canada and Mexico; less-than-truckload (LTL) and bulk freight educational sessions; and service highlights, including managed transportation and freight audit and payment services overviews. Attendees also participated in networking events and market discussions, including featured insights from the symposium’s keynote speaker Drew Pearson, pro-football hall of fame and former American football wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys.

“At Transplace, maintaining and enhancing our expansive carrier relationships amid today’s market volatility is our top priority,” said Frank McGuigan, CEO of Transplace. “Transplace’s Carrier Symposium brings carriers to the forefront, allowing for necessary, open dialogue with our leadership team to discuss market challenges, service improvements, operational efficiencies, and cost saving opportunities for carriers and shippers across the marketplace. Our annual Carrier Symposium is crucial to strengthening our commitments to our carrier partners and supporting timely supply chain discussions that boost efficiency and optimization for carriers of all sizes.”

At the event, Transplace recognized its 2021 Carrier of the Year winners for the following categories:

National Truckload Carrier of the Year: Heartland Express Inc. of Iowa, Contract Freighters Inc., USA Truck Inc.

Regional Truckload Carrier of the Year: Averitt Express Inc., Alabama Motor Express Inc.

Temperature Controlled Carrier of the Year: Crete–Shaffer Trucking

Flatbed Carrier of the Year: System Transport Inc.

Bulk Truckload Carrier of the Year: Quality Carriers, Heniff Transportation Systems LLC

Intermodal Carrier of the Year: J.B. Hunt Transport

Private Fleet Carrier of the Year: MedTrans

Dedicated Fleet Carrier of the Year: Propak

National LTL Carrier of the Year: FedEx Freight Inc.

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year: A. Duie Pyle Inc., Southeastern Freight Lines, Dayton Freight

Breakout LTL Carrier of the Year: Tax-Air

Canada LTL Carrier of the Year: Manitoulin Transport

Expedite Carrier of the Year: Grand Aire

Laredo Domestic Carrier of the Year, Mexico: Tradex Logistics Inc.

Cross Border Carrier of the Year, Mexico: FJ Carrier Logistics LLC

Cross-dock Carrier of the Year, Mexico: Auto Lineas America

Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Canada: FJ Carrier Logistics Inc.

Temperature Control Carrier of the Year, Canada: North Track Transport

Reefer Cross-border Carrier of the Year, Canada: SM Freight

Dry Van Carrier of the Year, Canada: Baksh Cartage

Selection for these awards was based on company-wide, quantitative data, as well as survey feedback from Transplace account teams. Specific areas of emphasis in the selection process included on-time service, tender acceptance, as well as factors related to ease of doing business, such as customer service, responsiveness and the accuracy and timeliness of invoicing and status updates.

About Transplace

Transplace is an Uber Freight company that hosts a proprietary logistics platform and provides engineering and execution services for global shippers. The platform and service offerings deliver process automation, network optimization, and transparency driving an improved service and cost position. Transplace also provides value-added services through our strategic capacity services business (truck brokerage and intermodal) and our border management business, which includes customs brokerage and logistics services on the Mexican border. With over $17 billion of Freight Under Management (FUM) in North America and Europe, Transplace continues to deliver the intelligent solutions that grow and differentiate the supply chains of its customers.