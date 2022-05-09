PetMeds® Announces Its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Financial Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Net sales for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $66.0 million, compared to $71.7 million for the comparable quarter in the prior year, representing a decrease of 7.9%. Net income of $6.1 million, or $0.30 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, declined 11% from net income of $6.8 million, or $0.34 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $9.5 million, or $0.47 diluted per share, for the current year quarter, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million, or $0.52 diluted per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.



Net sales for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, was $273.4 million, compared to $309.2 million for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of 11.6%. Net income was $21.1 million, or $1.04 diluted earnings per share, for the current fiscal year, compared to net income of $30.6 million, or $1.52 diluted earnings per share, for the prior year fiscal period. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.0 million, or $1.67 diluted per share, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $44.6 million, or $2.22 diluted per share, for the comparable period in the prior year.

Matt Hulett, CEO and President, commented: “While I remain disappointed with the continued decline in sales, we have started to see some indications of improvement, as January and February reflected low single digit declines, representing a marked improvement. A cooler March in most of the country, however, delayed the usual start of the flea-and-tick season, negatively impacting March’s sales and resulting in a larger sales decline for the quarter. We expect demand to normalize in the flea and tick and heartworm categories once the colder weather subsides.”

Mr. Hulett added: “Our team has been rapidly accelerating our transformation of PetMeds from a prescription eCommerce company into a broader pet health brand and we made progress across a number of key priorities during the quarter, including launching the rollout out of our enhanced long-term vision for the company. An early example of this is our recent investment and partnership in pet telemedicine. While we have more work to do to fully transform our core business, we are excited to see the progress of many of the key business drivers – such as the acceleration of our AutoShip subscription service which grew to 37% of our total revenue for the month of March.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on May 27, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (800) 891-8256 (toll free) or (415) 226-5361. We will also provide a link at https://www.1800pet m eds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on May 9, 2022, until May 23, 2022, at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671 and enter passcode 22018680.

Founded in 1996, PetMeds is Your Trusted Pet Health Expert and America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and through its website at www.petmeds.com .



This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444, investor@petmeds.com .

For media relations contact Mary Eva Tredway, Butin PR, maryeva@Butinpr.com .

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share are non-GAAP financial measures. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.







PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share data) March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,080 $ 118,718 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $39 and $39, respectively 1,913 2,587 Inventories - finished goods 32,455 34,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,866 4,503 Prepaid income taxes 681 959 Total current assets 150,995 161,187 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 24,464 25,450 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 25,324 26,310 Total assets $ 176,319 $ 187,497 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 27,500 $ 39,548 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,697 5,387 Total current liabilities 33,197 44,935 Deferred tax liabilities 936 1,281 Total liabilities 34,133 46,216 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,979 and 20,269 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 11,660 7,111 Retained earnings 130,496 134,141 Total shareholders' equity 142,186 141,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 176,319 $ 187,497









PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 66,002 $ 71,679 $ 273,417 $ 309,215 Cost of sales 46,605 51,157 195,341 219,267 Gross profit 19,397 20,522 78,076 89,948 Operating expenses: General and administrative 8,289 7,243 30,829 28,293 Advertising 3,364 4,256 18,799 21,641 Depreciation 687 636 2,738 2,427 Total operating expenses 12,340 12,135 52,366 52,361 Income from operations 7,057 8,387 25,710 37,587 Other income: Interest income, net 92 85 335 314 Other, net 285 377 1,026 1,315 Total other income 377 462 1,361 1,629 Income before provision for income taxes 7,434 8,849 27,071 39,216 Provision for income taxes 1,368 2,037 5,971 8,613 Net income $ 6,066 $ 6,812 $ 21,100 $ 30,603 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 1.05 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ 1.04 $ 1.52 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,208 20,100 20,176 20,060 Diluted 20,335 20,177 20,358 20,119 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 1.20 $ 1.12









PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 21,100 $ 30,603 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 2,738 2,427 Share based compensation 4,549 3,307 Deferred income taxes (345 ) 311 Bad debt expense 165 130 (Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accounts receivable 509 1,124 Inventories - finished goods 1,965 (16,535 ) Prepaid income taxes 278 (959 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (363 ) (975 ) Accounts payable (12,048 ) 19,891 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (50 ) 1,221 Income taxes payable - (471 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 18,498 40,074 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (1,752 ) (2,431 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,752 ) (2,431 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividends paid (24,384 ) (22,687 ) Net cash used in financing activities (24,384 ) (22,687 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (7,638 ) 14,956 Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period 118,718 103,762 Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $ 111,080 $ 118,718 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 6,085 $ 6,356 Dividends payable in accrued expenses $ 558 $ 174





Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have disclosed here and elsewhere in this earnings release adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share, non-GAAP financial measures that we calculate as net income excluding; share-based compensation expense; depreciation and amortization; income tax provision; and interest income (expense). We have provided reconciliations below of adjusted EBITDA to net income and adjusted EBITDA per share to diluted earnings per share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

We have included adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share in this earnings release because they are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as, share-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization from our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax provision; interest income (expense) which are not components of our core business operations. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share has limitations as financial measures, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures;

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect share-based compensation. Share-based compensation has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a material recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share does not reflect interest income (expense), net; or changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these limitations, you should consider adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share alongside other financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net income, net margin, and our other GAAP results. The following table presents a reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA per share for each of the periods indicated:







Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures PetMed Express, Inc. (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, March 31, $ % March 31, March 31, $ % ($ in thousands, except percentages) 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA: Net income $ 6,066 $ 6,812 $ (746 ) -11 % $ 21,100 $ 30,603 $ (9,503 ) -31 % Add (subtract): Share-based compensation $ 1,509 $ 1,013 $ 496 49 % $ 4,549 $ 3,307 $ 1,242 38 % Income Taxes $ 1,368 $ 2,037 $ (669 ) -33 % $ 5,971 $ 8,613 $ (2,642 ) -31 % Depreciation $ 687 $ 636 $ 51 8 % $ 2,738 $ 2,427 $ 311 13 % Interest Income/Expense $ (92 ) $ (85 ) $ (7 ) 8 % $ (335 ) $ (314 ) $ (21 ) 7 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,538 $ 10,413 $ (875 ) -8 % $ 34,023 $ 44,636 $ (10,613 ) -24 %





Three Months Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands, except percentages March 31, March 31, $ % March 31, March 31, $ % and per share amounts) 2022 2021 Change Change 2022 2021 Change Change Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Per Share to Adjusted EBITDA per share: Net income per share, diluted $ 0.30 $ 0.34 $ (0.04 ) -12 % $ 1.04 $ 1.52 $ (0.48 ) -32 % Add (subtract): Share-based compensation $ 0.07 $ 0.05 $ 0.02 40 % $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.06 38 % Income Taxes $ 0.07 $ 0.10 $ (0.03 ) -30 % $ 0.29 $ 0.43 $ (0.14 ) -33 % Depreciation $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ - 0 % $ 0.13 $ 0.12 $ 0.01 8 % Interest Income/Expense $ - $ - $ - 0 % $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ - 0 % Adjusted EBITDA Per Share $ 0.47 $ 0.52 $ (0.05 ) -9 % $ 1.67 $ 2.22 $ (0.55 ) -25 %













