VVC Significantly Increases Helium & Natural Gas Production Capabilities with New Seven-mile Pipeline

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached another significant milestone with the installation of 7 miles of its internal gathering system pipeline — a major infrastructure enhancement to the Company’s Syracuse Project. The new pipeline will seamlessly transport gas produced by the Company’s helium and natural gas wells ("Wells") to the Tumbleweed Midstream Ladder Creek Pipeline and for delivery to the Ladder Creek Helium Processing Plant in Cheyenne Wells, Colorado, where it will be processed into helium, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



With this system in place, the Company expects to shortly begin the completion of seven already drilled Wells. The current capacity of the pipeline system is 50 Wells, however the Company plans to add additional capacity in the future.

"The completion of the internal gathering system represents a major step forward towards VVC becoming a significant producer of helium and natural gas," said Tony Beilman, Manager of Gas Operations and President of Foreland Operating. "With this strong foundation set, the Company can now increase scope and scale of both the gathering system and the number of wells in operation in the Syracuse Project."

More About the Syracuse Project:

1 newly drilled and connected helium Well: Levens #2 (NR 31Mar2022)

7 drilled helium Wells waiting for completion and connection to pipeline

7 additional helium Well sites currently permitted and prepped for drilling

15 identified Well sites currently being permitted

50 additional potential Well sites

16,400 acres located in Hamilton County, Kansas

New leases continuing to be added on an opportunistic basis





About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a publicly traded Canadian-based mining exploration and development company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:VVC). With the addition of Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"), VVC is a Helium and natural gas producing company. VVC’s portfolio includes the Gloria Copper Project in Northern Mexico, precious metals properties also in Mexico and the Helium Projects owned by its wholly owned subsidiary, PHC. VVC is currently focused on the Helium Projects owned by PHC and will resume the development of Gloria Copper Project as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in the region. To learn more, visit our website at: http://vvcexpl.com

