Assertio Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Reaffirms Full Year Net Product Sales and Raises Full Year Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance

Net Product Sales Up 37% and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Up 52% Compared to Prior Year Quarter

Quarterly Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities of $27.4 Million

LAKE FOREST, Ill., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assertio Holdings, Inc. (“Assertio” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASRT), a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Highlights (unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, (in millions, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 Net Product Sales (GAAP) $ 35.5 $ 26.0 Net Income (GAAP) $ 9.1 $ 4.5 Earnings Per Share (GAAP) $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $ 23.9 $ 15.7 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Non-GAAP)1 $ 0.38 $ 0.27

The first quarter net product sales of $35.5 million were $9.5 million or 37% higher than the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by higher net pricing on Indocin and the addition of Otrexup.

Gross profit margin 2 in the first quarter was 88% or 344 basis points higher than the prior year quarter due to the impact of change in product mix and improved margins on Indocin.

in the first quarter was 88% or 344 basis points higher than the prior year quarter due to the impact of change in product mix and improved margins on Indocin. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $10.6 million or $2.3 million higher than the prior year quarter, primarily due to the $5.0 million insurance settlement benefit that was reflected in the prior year quarter. Absent the insurance settlement, SG&A expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $2.7 million lower than the prior year quarter due to the benefit of completed cost savings initiatives despite adding a new product to the portfolio.

The first quarter net income of $9.1 million was $4.5 million or 99% higher than the prior year quarter primarily due to higher net product sales and gross profit margins and benefit from prior year restructuring charges not repeating, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses.

“The first quarter is in many ways representative of the new Assertio and one that shows the promise of our operating model and our ability to quickly integrate new assets like Otrexup into our platform,” said Dan Peisert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Assertio. “Due to the strength of our results to date and the confidence we have in the outlook of our business, we are raising the full year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA guidance. We remain committed to our business development goal, which now after the completion of Otrexup is to add an additional $40 million of gross profit by 2024. By doing so we should be able to continue to build upon the momentum we’ve been gathering since our restructuring and continue to grow our business.”

2022 Financial Guidance

Prior Guidance Current Guidance Net Product Sales (GAAP) $126.0 Million to $136.0 Million $126.0 Million to $136.0 Million Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)3 $64.0 Million to $72.0 Million $66.0 Million to $74.0 Million









1 Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP measures in the schedules attached.

2 Gross profit margin represents the ratio of net products sales less cost of sales to net product sales.

3 See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below for information about reconciling our Adjusted EBITDA guidance to Net Income.





Assertio's management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2022 financial results

About Assertio

Assertio is a specialty pharmaceutical company offering differentiated products to patients utilizing a non-personal promotional model. We have built and continue to build our commercial portfolio by identifying new opportunities within our existing products as well as acquisitions or licensing of additional approved products. To learn more about Assertio, visit www.assertiotx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this communication that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect Assertio's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, future events or the future performance or operations of Assertio, including our ability to realize the benefits from our operating model, successfully integrate new assets and explore new business development initiatives. All statements other than historical facts may be forward-looking statements and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "guidance," "imply," "intend," "may", "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "position," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospective," "pursue," "seek," "should," "strategy," "target," "would," "will," "aim" or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes and are used to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of Assertio, including the risks described in Assertio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in other filings Assertio makes with the SEC from time to time. Investors and potential investors are urged not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of this date. While Assertio may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking-statements contained in this press release whether as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein constitutes or will be deemed to constitute a forecast, projection or estimate of the future financial performance or expected results of Assertio.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company’s financial results presented on a U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) basis, the Company has included information about non-GAAP measures of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings, and adjusted earnings per share as useful operating metrics. The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliation, provides supplementary information to analysts, investors, lenders, and the Company’s management in assessing the Company’s performance and results from period to period. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the Company’s performance, and in part, in the determination of bonuses for executive officers and employees. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

This release also includes estimated full-year non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA information, which the Company believes enables investors to better understand the anticipated performance of the business, but should be considered a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. No reconciliation of estimated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to estimated net income is provided in this release because some of the information necessary for estimated net income such as income taxes, fair value change in contingent consideration, and stock-based compensation is not yet ascertainable or accessible and the Company is unable to quantify these amounts that would be required to be included in estimated net income without unreasonable efforts.

Specified Items

Non-GAAP measures presented within this release exclude specified items. The Company considers specified items to be significant income/expense items not indicative of current operations. Specified items include adjustments to interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation expense, amortization expense, sales reserves adjustments for products the Company is no longer selling, stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments to contingent consideration, restructuring costs, amortization of fair value inventory step-up as result of purchase accounting, transaction-related costs, gains or losses from adjustments to long-lived assets and assets not part of current operations, and gains or losses resulting from debt refinancing or extinguishment.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 35,546 $ 26,027 Royalties and milestones 992 434 Other revenue — 378 Total revenues 36,538 26,839 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 4,195 3,966 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,638 8,324 Fair value of contingent consideration 1,645 (594 ) Amortization of intangible assets 8,501 6,547 Restructuring charges — 1,089 Total costs and expenses 24,979 19,332 Income from operations 11,559 7,507 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (2,327 ) (2,684 ) Other gain 545 269 Total other expense (1,782 ) (2,415 ) Net income before income taxes 9,777 5,092 Income tax expense (713 ) (548 ) Net income and Comprehensive income $ 9,064 $ 4,544 Basic net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Diluted net income per share $ 0.20 $ 0.12 Shares used in computing basic net income per share 45,204 37,824 Shares used in computing diluted net income per share 46,127 38,480

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,389 $ 36,810 Accounts receivable, net 48,923 44,361 Inventories, net 9,480 7,489 Prepaid and other current assets 5,323 14,838 Total current assets 125,115 103,498 Property and equipment, net 1,329 1,527 Intangible assets, net 207,554 216,054 Other long-term assets 5,137 5,468 Total assets $ 339,135 $ 326,547 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,523 $ 6,685 Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 55,588 52,662 Accrued liabilities 15,386 14,699 Long-term debt, current portion 12,271 12,174 Contingent consideration, current portion 14,600 14,500 Other current liabilities 32,159 34,299 Total current liabilities 138,527 135,019 Long-term debt 61,250 61,319 Contingent consideration 22,859 23,159 Other long-term liabilities 4,637 4,636 Total liabilities 227,273 224,133 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 45,335,426 and 44,640,444 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 532,020 531,636 Accumulated deficit (420,162 ) (429,226 ) Total shareholders’ equity 111,862 102,414 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 339,135 $ 326,547

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net income $ 9,064 $ 4,544 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 8,699 6,812 Amortization of debt discount, debt issuance costs and royalty rights 28 70 Recurring fair value measurement of assets and liabilities 1,645 (593 ) Stock-based compensation 982 772 Provision for inventory and other assets 31 151 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisition: Accounts receivable (4,561 ) 5,109 Inventories (2,022 ) 2,631 Prepaid and other assets 9,845 3,395 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (1,511 ) (16,749 ) Accrued rebates, returns and discounts 2,926 (12,978 ) Interest payable 2,300 2,610 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,426 (4,226 ) Investing Activities Purchase of Otrexup (404 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (404 ) — Financing Activities Payment of contingent consideration (1,845 ) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock — 44,861 Shares withheld for payment of employee's withholding tax liability (598 ) (388 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,443 ) 44,473 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 24,579 40,247 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 36,810 20,786 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 61,389 $ 61,033 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Net cash paid (refunded) for income taxes $ (8,360 ) $ — Cash paid for interest $ — $ —

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP EBITDA and ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Financial Statement Classification GAAP Net Income $ 9,064 $ 4,544 Interest expense 2,327 2,684 Interest expense Income tax expense 713 548 Income tax expense Depreciation expense 197 265 Selling, general and administrative expenses Amortization of intangible assets 8,501 6,547 Amortization of intangible assets EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 20,802 $ 14,588 Adjustments: Legacy products revenue reserves (1) — (378 ) Other revenue Stock-based compensation 982 772 Selling, general and administrative expenses Contingent consideration fair value change (2) 1,645 (594 ) Fair value of contingent consideration Restructuring charges — 1,089 Restructuring charges Other (3) 434 235 Multiple Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 23,863 $ 15,712

Represents removal of the impact of revenue adjustment estimates related to previously divested products.



The fair value of the contingent consideration is remeasured each reporting period, with changes in the fair value resulting from a change in the underlying inputs being recognized as operating expenses until the contingent consideration arrangement is settled.



Other represents amortization of inventory step-up recognized in Cost of sales related acquired inventories sold.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME and GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE TO

NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS and ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (1)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Amount Diluted EPS Amount Diluted EPS Net income (GAAP) $ 9,064 $ 0.20 $ 4,544 $ 0.12 Adjustments Amortization of intangible assets 8,501 0.18 6,547 0.17 Legacy products revenue reserves — — (378 ) (0.01 ) Stock-based compensation 982 0.02 772 0.02 Contingent consideration fair value change 1,645 0.04 (594 ) (0.02 ) Restructuring charges — — 1,089 0.03 Other 434 0.01 235 0.01 Contingent consideration accrued payable(2) (271 ) (0.01 ) — — Income taxes expense, as adjusted(3) (2,823 ) (0.06 ) (1,918 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 17,532 0.38 $ 10,297 0.27 Diluted shares used in calculation 46,127 38,480