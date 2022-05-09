CarLotz Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter Revenue Grew 11% versus Last Year to $63.0 million
First Quarter Retail Unit Sales of 2,270
First Quarter F&I Revenue Grew 138% versus Last Year
RICHMOND, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Net revenue increased 11% to $63.0 million from $56.6 million in the same period in 2021
- Retail unit sales were 2,270 compared to 2,554 in the same period in 2021
- Finance & insurance revenue increased 138% to $3.7 million from $1.6 million in the same period in 2021
- Gross profit was $2.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period in 2021
- Retail GPU was $827 compared to $1,182 in the same period in 2021
- Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(24.8) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to $(15.0) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in the same period in 2021
- Adjusted EBITDA was $(25.6) million compared to $(16.9) million in the same period in 2021
“CarLotz reported first quarter revenues of $63.0 million in 2022, reflecting the foundational investments made in hubs, technology, and marketing last year. The revenue growth of 11% was driven by strong finance & insurance growth of 138% partially offset by a decline in retail units sold versus last year amid continued sourcing challenges. We are focused on driving improvements at a much quicker pace with an immediate focus on operating fundamentals and financial discipline,” said Lev Peker, Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Peker continued, “Having completed my first three weeks as the CEO of CarLotz, I am excited about the opportunity to improve the execution and financial performance of the Company. We have an exceptionally talented team with significant experience that is focused on building the foundation of the Company. I am honored to be leading this impressive team as we deliver on our mission of creating the greatest vehicle buying and selling experience.”
Webcast and Conference Call Information
A conference call to discuss the first quarter 2022 financial results is scheduled for today, May 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm ET. Interested parties may listen to the conference call via telephone by dialing 1-833-962-1461, or for international callers, 1-929-517-0392 with Conference ID: 9499669. A telephone replay will be available until 11:59 pm ET on May 16, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056, or for international callers, 1-404-537-3406 and entering replay Pin number: 9499669.
The conference call webcast will be available at https://investors.carlotz.com/.
About CarLotz
CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our business plan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Assets
|Current Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|75,328
|$
|75,029
|Restricted cash
|4,011
|4,336
|Marketable securities – at fair value
|74,109
|116,589
|Accounts receivable, net
|6,922
|8,206
|Inventories
|46,095
|40,985
|Other current assets
|10,741
|4,705
|Total Current Assets
|217,206
|249,850
|Marketable securities – at fair value
|971
|1,941
|Property and equipment, net
|13,042
|22,628
|Capitalized website and internal-use software costs, net
|13,385
|13,716
|Operating lease assets
|49,608
|—
|Finance lease assets, net
|11,811
|—
|Lease vehicles, net
|2,223
|1,596
|Other assets
|553
|558
|Total Assets
|$
|308,799
|$
|290,289
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|
|
|Current Liabilities:
|
|Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|$
|560
|$
|509
|Floor plan notes payable
|22,052
|27,815
|Accounts payable
|7,914
|6,352
|Accrued transaction expenses
|—
|—
|Accrued expenses
|14,369
|14,428
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|6,810
|—
|Other current liabilities
|662
|754
|Total Current Liabilities
|52,367
|49,858
|Finance lease liabilities, less current portion
|12,080
|12,206
|Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
|45,076
|—
|Earnout shares liability
|3,650
|7,679
|Merger warrants liability
|4,691
|6,291
|Other liabilities
|651
|744
|Total Liabilities
|118,515
|76,778
|Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15)
|—
|—
|Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit):
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 114,111,796 and 113,996,401 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
|11
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|289,191
|287,509
|Accumulated deficit
|(98,752
|)
|(73,916
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(166
|)
|(93
|)
|Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|190,284
|213,511
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)
|$
|308,799
|$
|290,289
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share and share data)
|
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|2022
|2021
|Revenues:
|
|
|Retail vehicle sales
|$
|50,588
|$
|50,383
|Wholesale vehicle sales
|8,575
|4,568
|Finance and insurance, net
|3,705
|1,554
|Lease income, net
|146
|107
|Total Revenues
|63,014
|56,612
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation)
|60,936
|54,604
|Gross Profit
|2,078
|2,008
|Operating Expenses:
|
|
|Selling, general and administrative
|27,674
|18,873
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,684
|41,963
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,789
|383
|Management fee expense – related party
|—
|2
|Impairment expense
|—
|—
|Total Operating Expenses
|31,147
|61,221
|Loss from Operations
|(29,069
|)
|(59,213
|)
|Interest expense
|617
|175
|Other Income, net
|
|Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability
|1,600
|12,358
|Change in fair value of earnout shares
|4,029
|31,846
|Other income (expense)
|(779
|)
|162
|Total Other Income, net
|4,850
|44,366
|Loss Before Income Tax Expense
|(24,836
|)
|(15,022
|)
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|Net Loss
|$
|(24,836
|)
|$
|(15,022
|)
|Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|Weighted-average Shares used in Computing Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted
|114,054,597
|100,817,385
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share and share data)
|
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|2022
|2021
|Cash Flow from Operating Activities
|
|
|Net loss
|$
|(24,836
|)
|$
|(15,022
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|Depreciation and amortization – property, equipment, ROU assets and capitalized software
|4,097
|105
|Amortization and accretion - marketable securities
|440
|238
|Depreciation – lease vehicles
|85
|15
|Loss on marketable securities
|—
|—
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|(30
|)
|—
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,684
|41,963
|Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability
|(1,600
|)
|(12,358
|)
|Change in fair value of earnout shares
|(4,029
|)
|(31,846
|)
|Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities:
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|1,314
|(5,192
|)
|Inventories
|(5,110
|)
|1,991
|Other current assets
|(6,036
|)
|(5,868
|)
|Other assets
|5
|(3,038
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,562
|3,140
|Accrued expenses
|975
|6,187
|Accrued expenses – related party
|—
|(229
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(92
|)
|559
|Other liabilities
|(93
|)
|(245
|)
|Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
|(31,664
|)
|(19,600
|)
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(4,091
|)
|(586
|)
|Capitalized website and internal-use software costs
|(611
|)
|(1,154
|)
|Purchase of marketable securities
|(21,974
|)
|(217,689
|)
|Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
|64,917
|59
|Purchase of lease vehicles
|(712
|)
|—
|Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities
|37,529
|(219,370
|)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|
|
|Payments made on finance leases
|(126
|)
|—
|PIPE issuance
|—
|125,000
|Merger financing
|—
|309,999
|Payment made on accrued dividends
|—
|(4,853
|)
|Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz
|—
|(62,693
|)
|Transaction costs and advisory fees
|—
|(47,579
|)
|Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options
|—
|(2,465
|)
|Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan
|—
|(1,749
|)
|Payments made on note payable
|—
|(3,000
|)
|Payments on floor plan notes payable
|(41,728
|)
|(11,150
|)
|Borrowings on floor plan notes payable
|35,965
|9,236
|Payments made for tax on equity award transactions
|(2
|)
|—
|Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities
|(5,891
|)
|310,746
|Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash
|(26
|)
|71,776
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning
|79,365
|2,813
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending
|$
|79,339
|$
|74,589
|Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|615
|$
|402
|Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|
|Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory
|$
|—
|$
|100
|KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants
|—
|(144
|)
|KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable
|—
|(3,625
|)
|Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration
|—
|(2,832
|)
|Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued
|—
|(1,400
|)
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Change
|Revenue:
|Retail vehicle sales
|$
|50,588
|$
|50,383
|$
|205
|—
|%
|Wholesale vehicle sales
|8,575
|4,568
|4,007
|88
|%
|Finance and insurance, net
|3,705
|1,554
|2,151
|138
|%
|Lease income, net
|146
|107
|39
|36
|%
|Total revenues
|63,014
|56,612
|6,402
|11
|%
|Cost of sales:
|
|
|Retail vehicle cost of sales
|$
|52,415
|$
|48,917
|$
|3,498
|7
|%
|Wholesale vehicle cost of sales
|8,521
|5,687
|2,834
|50
|%
|Total cost of sales
|$
|60,936
|$
|54,604
|$
|6,332
|12
|%
|Gross profit:
|
|
|Retail vehicle gross profit (loss)
|$
|(1,827
|)
|$
|1,466
|$
|(3,293
|)
|(225
|)
|%
|Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss)
|54
|(1,119
|)
|1,173
|105
|%
|Finance and insurance gross profit
|3,705
|1,554
|2,151
|138
|%
|Lease income, net
|146
|107
|39
|36
|%
|Total gross profit
|$
|2,078
|$
|2,008
|$
|70
|3
|%
|Retail gross profit per unit(1):
|
|
|
|Retail vehicle gross profit (loss)
|$
|(1,827
|)
|$
|1,466
|$
|(3,293
|)
|(225
|)
|%
|Finance and insurance gross profit
|3,705
|1,554
|2,151
|138
|%
|Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit
|1,878
|3,020
|(1,142
|)
|(38
|)
|%
|Retail vehicle unit sales
|2,270
|2,554
|(284
|)
|(11
|)
|%
|Retail vehicle gross profit per unit
|$
|827
|$
|1,182
|$
|(355
|)
|(30
|)
|%
|(1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we also present the following non-GAAP measures: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe the presentation of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with increased transparency into financial measures used by our management team, and it also improves investors’ understanding of our underlying operating performance and their ability to analyze our ongoing operating trends. All historic non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.
Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain expenses related to the Company’s capital structure and management fee expense prior to the Merger, stock compensation expense and other non-operating income and expenses, including interest, investment gain/loss and nonrecurring income/expense.
Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in comparing the Company’s performance prior to the Merger and the Company’s performance following the Merger.
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common stockholders for the periods presented:
CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2022
|2021
|Change
|Net Loss
|$
|(24,836
|)
|$
|(15,022
|)
|$
|(9,814
|)
|Adjusted to exclude the following:
|Interest expense
|617
|175
|442
|Income tax expense
|—
|—
|—
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|1,789
|383
|1406
|EBITDA
|$
|(22,430
|)
|$
|(14,464
|)
|$
|(7,966
|)
|Other expense
|779
|(162
|)
|941
|Stock compensation expense
|1,684
|41,963
|(40,279
|)
|Management fee expense - related party
|—
|2
|(2
|)
|Change in fair value of warrants liability
|(1,600
|)
|(12,358
|)
|10,758
|Change in fair value of earnout provision
|(4,029
|)
|(31,846
|)
|27,817
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(25,596
|)
|$
|(16,865
|)
|$
|(8,731
|)