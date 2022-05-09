CarLotz Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter Revenue Grew 11% versus Last Year to $63.0 million

First Quarter Retail Unit Sales of 2,270

First Quarter F&I Revenue Grew 138% versus Last Year

RICHMOND, Va., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarLotz, Inc. (the “Company” or “CarLotz”; NASDAQ: LOTZ), a leading consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue increased 11% to $63.0 million from $56.6 million in the same period in 2021

Retail unit sales were 2,270 compared to 2,554 in the same period in 2021

Finance & insurance revenue increased 138% to $3.7 million from $1.6 million in the same period in 2021

Gross profit was $2.1 million compared to $2.0 million in the same period in 2021

Retail GPU was $827 compared to $1,182 in the same period in 2021

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $(24.8) million, or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to $(15.0) million, or $(0.15) per diluted share, in the same period in 2021

Adjusted EBITDA was $(25.6) million compared to $(16.9) million in the same period in 2021



“CarLotz reported first quarter revenues of $63.0 million in 2022, reflecting the foundational investments made in hubs, technology, and marketing last year. The revenue growth of 11% was driven by strong finance & insurance growth of 138% partially offset by a decline in retail units sold versus last year amid continued sourcing challenges. We are focused on driving improvements at a much quicker pace with an immediate focus on operating fundamentals and financial discipline,” said Lev Peker, Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Peker continued, “Having completed my first three weeks as the CEO of CarLotz, I am excited about the opportunity to improve the execution and financial performance of the Company. We have an exceptionally talented team with significant experience that is focused on building the foundation of the Company. I am honored to be leading this impressive team as we deliver on our mission of creating the greatest vehicle buying and selling experience.”

About CarLotz

CarLotz operates a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles with the ability to easily access the retail sales channel. Our mission is to create the world's greatest vehicle buying and selling experience. We operate a technology-enabled buying, sourcing, and selling model that offers an omni-channel experience and diverse selection of vehicles. Our proprietary technology provides our corporate vehicle sourcing partners with real-time performance metrics and data analytics, along with custom business intelligence reporting that enables vehicle triage optimization between the wholesale and retail channels.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, including statements regarding CarLotz’ expectations or predictions of future financial or business performance or conditions. Forward-looking statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “plans,” “scheduled,” “anticipates” or “intends” or similar expressions. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include those disclosed in CarLotz’ filings with the SEC, including those resulting from the impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on our business and general business and economic conditions and our ability to successfully execute our business plan. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and CarLotz is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 75,328 $ 75,029 Restricted cash 4,011 4,336 Marketable securities – at fair value 74,109 116,589 Accounts receivable, net 6,922 8,206 Inventories 46,095 40,985 Other current assets 10,741 4,705 Total Current Assets 217,206 249,850 Marketable securities – at fair value 971 1,941 Property and equipment, net 13,042 22,628 Capitalized website and internal-use software costs, net 13,385 13,716 Operating lease assets 49,608 — Finance lease assets, net 11,811 — Lease vehicles, net 2,223 1,596 Other assets 553 558 Total Assets $ 308,799 $ 290,289 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) ​ ​ Current Liabilities: ​ Current portion of finance lease liabilities $ 560 $ 509 Floor plan notes payable 22,052 27,815 Accounts payable 7,914 6,352 Accrued transaction expenses — — Accrued expenses 14,369 14,428 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 6,810 — Other current liabilities 662 754 Total Current Liabilities 52,367 49,858 Finance lease liabilities, less current portion 12,080 12,206 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 45,076 — Earnout shares liability 3,650 7,679 Merger warrants liability 4,691 6,291 Other liabilities 651 744 Total Liabilities 118,515 76,778 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 15) — — Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 authorized shares, 114,111,796 and 113,996,401 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 289,191 287,509 Accumulated deficit (98,752 ) (73,916 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (166 ) (93 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) 190,284 213,511 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) $ 308,799 $ 290,289





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Consolidated Statements of Operations



(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2022 2021 Revenues: ​ ​ Retail vehicle sales $ 50,588 $ 50,383 Wholesale vehicle sales 8,575 4,568 Finance and insurance, net 3,705 1,554 Lease income, net 146 107 Total Revenues 63,014 56,612 Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation) 60,936 54,604 Gross Profit 2,078 2,008 Operating Expenses: ​ ​ Selling, general and administrative 27,674 18,873 Stock-based compensation expense 1,684 41,963 Depreciation and amortization expense 1,789 383 Management fee expense – related party — 2 Impairment expense — — Total Operating Expenses 31,147 61,221 Loss from Operations (29,069 ) (59,213 ) Interest expense 617 175 Other Income, net ​ Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability 1,600 12,358 Change in fair value of earnout shares 4,029 31,846 Other income (expense) (779 ) 162 Total Other Income, net 4,850 44,366 Loss Before Income Tax Expense (24,836 ) (15,022 ) Income tax expense — — Net Loss $ (24,836 ) $ (15,022 ) Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.15 ) Weighted-average Shares used in Computing Net Loss per Share, basic and diluted 114,054,597 100,817,385





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share and share data)

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2022 2021 Cash Flow from Operating Activities ​ ​ Net loss $ (24,836 ) $ (15,022 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities ​ Depreciation and amortization – property, equipment, ROU assets and capitalized software 4,097 105 Amortization and accretion - marketable securities 440 238 Depreciation – lease vehicles 85 15 Loss on marketable securities — — Provision for doubtful accounts (30 ) — Stock-based compensation expense 1,684 41,963 Change in fair value of Merger warrants liability (1,600 ) (12,358 ) Change in fair value of earnout shares (4,029 ) (31,846 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts receivable 1,314 (5,192 ) Inventories (5,110 ) 1,991 Other current assets (6,036 ) (5,868 ) Other assets 5 (3,038 ) Accounts payable 1,562 3,140 Accrued expenses 975 6,187 Accrued expenses – related party — (229 ) Other current liabilities (92 ) 559 Other liabilities (93 ) (245 ) Net Cash Used in Operating Activities (31,664 ) (19,600 ) Cash Flows from Investing Activities ​ ​ Purchase of property and equipment (4,091 ) (586 ) Capitalized website and internal-use software costs (611 ) (1,154 ) Purchase of marketable securities (21,974 ) (217,689 ) Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 64,917 59 Purchase of lease vehicles (712 ) — Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities 37,529 (219,370 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities ​ ​ Payments made on finance leases (126 ) — PIPE issuance — 125,000 Merger financing — 309,999 Payment made on accrued dividends — (4,853 ) Payments to existing shareholders of Former CarLotz — (62,693 ) Transaction costs and advisory fees — (47,579 ) Payments made on cash considerations associated with stock options — (2,465 ) Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program loan — (1,749 ) Payments made on note payable — (3,000 ) Payments on floor plan notes payable (41,728 ) (11,150 ) Borrowings on floor plan notes payable 35,965 9,236 Payments made for tax on equity award transactions (2 ) — Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities (5,891 ) 310,746 Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents Including Restricted Cash (26 ) 71,776 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning 79,365 2,813 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, ending $ 79,339 $ 74,589 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ 615 $ 402 Supplementary Schedule of Non-cash Investing and Financing Activities: ​ Transfer from lease vehicles to inventory $ — $ 100 KAR/AFC exercise of stock warrants — (144 ) KAR/AFC conversion of notes payable — (3,625 ) Convertible redeemable preferred stock tranche obligation expiration — (2,832 ) Capitalized website and internal use software costs accrued — (1,400 )





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — Results of Operations and Retail Gross Profit per Unit

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

​ Three Months Ended March 31, ​ 2022 2021 Change Change Revenue: Retail vehicle sales $ 50,588 $ 50,383 $ 205 — % Wholesale vehicle sales 8,575 4,568 4,007 88 % Finance and insurance, net 3,705 1,554 2,151 138 % Lease income, net 146 107 39 36 % Total revenues 63,014 56,612 6,402 11 % Cost of sales: ​ ​ Retail vehicle cost of sales $ 52,415 $ 48,917 $ 3,498 7 % Wholesale vehicle cost of sales 8,521 5,687 2,834 50 % Total cost of sales $ 60,936 $ 54,604 $ 6,332 12 % Gross profit: ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (1,827 ) $ 1,466 $ (3,293 ) (225 ) % Wholesale vehicle gross profit (loss) 54 (1,119 ) 1,173 105 % Finance and insurance gross profit 3,705 1,554 2,151 138 % Lease income, net 146 107 39 36 % Total gross profit $ 2,078 $ 2,008 $ 70 3 % Retail gross profit per unit(1): ​ ​ ​ Retail vehicle gross profit (loss) $ (1,827 ) $ 1,466 $ (3,293 ) (225 ) % Finance and insurance gross profit 3,705 1,554 2,151 138 % Total retail vehicle and finance and insurance gross profit 1,878 3,020 (1,142 ) (38 ) % Retail vehicle unit sales 2,270 2,554 (284 ) (11 ) % Retail vehicle gross profit per unit $ 827 $ 1,182 $ (355 ) (30 ) % (1) Gross profit per unit is calculated as gross profit for retail vehicles and finance and insurance, each of which is divided by the total number of retail vehicles sold in the period.



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we also present the following non-GAAP measures: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe the presentation of both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with increased transparency into financial measures used by our management team, and it also improves investors’ understanding of our underlying operating performance and their ability to analyze our ongoing operating trends. All historic non-GAAP financial measures have been reconciled with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA is defined as net loss attributable to common stockholders adjusted to exclude interest expense, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization expense.

Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain expenses related to the Company’s capital structure and management fee expense prior to the Merger, stock compensation expense and other non-operating income and expenses, including interest, investment gain/loss and nonrecurring income/expense.

Management believes the inclusion of supplementary adjustments to EBITDA applied in presenting Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in comparing the Company’s performance prior to the Merger and the Company’s performance following the Merger.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results as reported under GAAP. These measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

The following tables reconcile EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net loss attributable to common stockholders for the periods presented:





CarLotz, Inc. and Subsidiaries — EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)