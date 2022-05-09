Berkeley Lights Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLI), a leader in digital cell biology, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



Recent Highlights

Delivered total revenue of $20.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, representing growth of 8.5% year over year





Signed a strategic partnership agreement with Vestaron to develop pesticidal peptides using the Company’s Beacon ® platform and proprietary high-throughput, functional screening service





Released an upgrade to the Software Suite for Beacon and Lightning ® platforms, enabling customers to gain easier insights and faster throughput operations for antibody discovery, cell line development and cell therapy workflows





Appointed Siddhartha Kadia as chief executive officer (CEO) and Lucas Vitale as chief human resources officer



“Since joining Berkeley Lights as CEO in early March, I have been working with the team on a strategic analysis of the business to identify key areas to accelerate profitable growth,” said Siddhartha Kadia, Ph.D., CEO of Berkeley Lights. “Over the past eight weeks, I have become even more confident in the breakthrough nature of our technology, our significant opportunities ahead and our ability to create durable value for our shareholders.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2022

2021

(unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue $ 20,206 $ 18,628 Gross profit $ 13,827 $ 12,451 Gross margin % 68 % 67 % Operating expenses $ 35,100 $ 27,600 Loss from operations $ (21,273 ) $ (15,149 ) Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (21,426 ) $ (15,435 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.24 ) Total stock-based compensation $ 5,393 $ 4,494

Webcast and Conference Call Information

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights is a leading digital cell biology company focused on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products for our customers. The Berkeley Lights Platform captures deep phenotypic, functional, and genotypic information for thousands of single cells in parallel and can also deliver the live biology customers desire in the form of the best cells. Our platform is a fully integrated, end-to-end solution, comprising proprietary consumables, including our OptoSelect® chips and reagent kits, advanced automation systems, and application software. We developed the Berkeley Lights Platform to provide the most advanced environment for rapid functional characterization of single cells at scale, the goal of which is to establish an industry standard for our customers throughout their cell-based product value chain.

Berkeley Lights’ Beacon and Lightning systems and Culture Station instrument are: FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

Berkeley Lights, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue: Product revenue $ 9,774 $ 13,533 Service revenue 10,432 5,095 Total revenue 20,206 18,628 Cost of sales: Product cost of sales 2,695 3,703 Service cost of sales 3,684 2,474 Total cost of sales 6,379 6,177 Gross profit 13,827 12,451 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,573 13,027 General and administrative 11,716 8,967 Sales and marketing 5,811 5,606 Total operating expenses 35,100 27,600 Loss from operations (21,273 ) (15,149 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (224 ) (354 ) Interest income 34 66 Other income, net 57 19 Loss before income taxes (21,406 ) (15,418 ) Provision for income taxes 20 17 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (21,426 ) $ (15,435 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.24 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share, basic and diluted 67,697,488 65,259,398



