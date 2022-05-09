Local Church Hosts Nanny Appreciation Brunch to Draw Hundreds to Downtown Brooklyn Mall, May 21

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new church in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn called "Brooklyn Church" is hosting a free Nanny Appreciation Brunch on behalf of the Carroll Gardens Nanny Association on Saturday, May 21, at 10:30 a.m. at the City Point Mall in Downtown Brooklyn at 415 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201.

The brunch consists of hit TV show "The Voice" former top six finalist Matthew Schuler, family activities, giveaways, and more.

"It's an opportunity for parents and the rest of the community to really come around domestic workers who have truly been an integral support to our neighborhood," said Alan Kahn, pastor of Brooklyn Church. "The people of Carroll Gardens Nanny Association have been diligently working to help our nannies, and as a church in the community, it's just one way we can serve them in return."

Further details about the brunch can be found at http://carrollgardensassociation.com or by emailing info@brooklyn.church

