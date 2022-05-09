Aric Sharp Announced as Divisional CEO of Value Based Care for Clover Health

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover” or “Clover Health”), a physician enablement company committed to improving health equity for seniors, today announced the appointment of Aric Sharp as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Value Based Care for Clover. Sharp will spearhead all value based care operations for the company including for Clover Health Partners, Clover’s Direct Contracting Entity (“DCE”).



Sharp is recognized as a national leader on the healthcare transition to value, innovation, and physician practice management and is Chair-Elect of the American Medical Group Association. In his former role as Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer at INTEGRIS Health, he led the system's journey to value based care including launching INTEGRIS’ participation in the Direct Contracting Model, a Medicare Advantage Plan, and Oklahoma’s first virtual hospital.

Sharp will begin by overseeing the transition of Clover Health Partners to fit the requirements of the evolved Accountable Care Organization (“ACO”) Realizing Equity, Access, and Community Health (“REACH”) Model, which will take effect in 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aric to the Clover family, and believe his experience leading transformation efforts for payor innovation strategies around value based agreements will position him well to lead Clover Health Partners through its transition to the ACO REACH Model,” said Clover CEO Vivek Garipalli. “Additionally, Aric’s expertise in physician relations and ability to strategize and operationalize with a keen focus on provider education, buy-in and engagement will be a huge asset to Clover as we look to broaden our provider network and adoption of the Clover Assistant.”

Prior to INTEGRIS, Sharp served as Vice President for Accountable Care at UnityPoint Health, where he developed and led UnityPoint Accountable Care, one of the nation’s largest and most successful ACOs, with over 8,000 physicians, 40 hospitals, and over $1.5 billion of medical spend under risk including the country’s largest Next-Generation ACO Model. Earlier in his career, Sharp served in various executive roles including CEO and Chief Operating Officer for Quincy Medical Group and The Iowa Clinic, respectively, two of the nation’s highest-performing multispecialty medical groups.

“I am excited to join Clover because I see an opportunity to develop and implement a myriad of value based care and population health initiatives to further strengthen the company’s existing DCE efforts. My primary goal is to supercharge network growth and adoption of Clover’s physician enablement technology to make value based care more accessible for physicians across the country, and therefore more patients,” said Sharp.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company focused on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is underpinned by our proprietary software platform, the Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the health ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through its Insurance segment, the company provides PPO and HMO plans to Medicare Advantage members in several states. The company's Non-Insurance segment consists of its operations in connection with its participation in CMS' Direct Contracting model, which will transition to the ACO REACH model beginning in 2023. Clover’s corporate headquarters are in Franklin, Tenn.

