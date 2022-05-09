EY Announces Troy Lerner of Booyah Advertising as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award Finalist

DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that CEO Troy Lerner of Booyah Advertising was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Lerner was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.



“This honor validates the work of scrappy underdogs that see a better way to deliver results. We started with a plan to outflank powerful media agencies on the coasts and liberate Mountain West brands from a failing system,” said Lerner. “In the process, we learned to make talent development and personal relationships an unbeatable advantage. I share this recognition with all those who supported my vision that a fulfilling workplace full of cultivated relationships is the seed from which all abundance comes.”

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17, 2022. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

