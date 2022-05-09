EverCommerce Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $143.6 million, compared to previously issued guidance of $140 million to $141 million, an increase of 36.9% compared to $104.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

YoY Pro forma revenue growth rate of 20.2% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss was $13.3 million, or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. This compares to a net loss of $16.0 million, or ($0.72) per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $23.0 million, compared to previously issued guidance of $21.5 million to $22.0 million, an increase of 7.8% compared to $21.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Management raised its financial guidance for full-year 2022 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA.



“EverCommerce’s first quarter results were very strong,” said Eric Remer, EverCommerce’s Founder and CEO. “We reported Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results that were above the previously announced guidance ranges, while also reporting greater than 20% Pro forma growth and maintaining healthy margins and cash flow generation. These results are underpinned by a massive opportunity we have with the digitization of the service economy still in the early innings, which we expect to fuel growth for years to come.”

A reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included at the end of this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 9, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance for the second quarter and full year 2022.

Second Quarter 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $152 million to $154 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $28 million to $29 million.

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $623 million to $629 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $122.5 million to $124.5 million.

A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to certain charges excluded from this non-GAAP measure; in particular, the measures and efforts of stock-based compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our stock price. It is important to note that these charges could be material to EverCommerce's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed and convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Specializing in Home Services, Health Services and Fitness & Wellness Services industries, EverCommerce solutions include end-to-end business management software, integrated payment acceptance, marketing technology and customer engagement applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future operations and financial results, the underlying trends in our business, our market opportunity, our potential for growth and our acquisition strategy. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, our limited operating history and evolving business; our recent growth rates may not be sustainable or indicative of future growth; we may not achieve profitability in the future; we may continue to experience significant quarterly and annual fluctuations in our operating results due to a number of factors, which makes our future operating results difficult to predict; we may reduce our rate of acquisitions and may be unsuccessful in achieving continued growth through acquisitions; revenues and profits generated through acquisitions may be less than anticipated, and we may fail to uncover all liabilities of acquisition targets; we may need to incur additional indebtedness or seek capital through new equity or debt financings, which may not be available to us on acceptable terms or at all; we may not be able to continue to expand our share of our existing vertical markets or expand into new vertical markets; we face intense competition in each of the industries in which we operate; the industries in which we operate are rapidly evolving and the market for technology-enabled services that empower SMBs is relatively immature and unproven; we are dependent on payment card networks and payment processors and if we fail to comply with the applicable requirements of our payment network or payment processors, they can seek to fine us, suspend us or terminate our registrations through our bank sponsors; the inability to keep pace with rapid developments and changes in the electronic payments market or are unable to introduce, develop and market new and enhanced versions of our software solutions; real or perceived errors, failures or bugs in our solutions; unauthorized disclosure, destruction or modification of data, disruption of our software or services or cyber breaches; our estimated total addressable market is subject to inherent challenges and uncertainties; actual or perceived inaccuracies in our operational metrics may harm our reputation; failure to effectively develop and expand our sales and marketing capabilities; failure to maintain and enhance our reputation and brand recognition; inability to retain current customers or to sell additional functionality and services to them may adversely affect our revenue growth; our systems and our third-party providers’ systems may fail or our third-party providers may discontinue providing their services or technology or to us specifically; faster growth of lower margin solutions and services than higher margin solutions and services; risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic; economic and political risks, including the business cycles of our clients and changes in the overall level of consumer and commercial spending; our ability to retain and hire skilled personnel; risks related to our indebtedness; risks related to the increasing focus on environmental sustainability and social initiatives; our ability to adequately protect or enforce our intellectual property and other proprietary rights; risk of patent, trademark and other intellectual property infringement claims; risks related to governmental regulation; risks related to our sponsor stockholders agreement and qualifying as a “controlled company” under the rules of The Nasdaq Stock Market; as well as the other factors described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and updated by our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

Key Business and Financial Metrics

Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our consolidated operating performance over time. Management also uses this metric for planning and forecasting purposes.

Our year-over-year Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate is calculated as though all acquisitions closed as of the end of the latest period were closed as of the first day of the prior year period presented. In calculating Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate, we add the revenue from acquisitions for the reporting periods prior to the date of acquisition (including estimated purchase accounting adjustments) to our results of operations, and then calculate our revenue growth rate between the reported periods. As a result, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate includes pro forma revenue from businesses acquired during the period, including revenue generated during periods when we did not yet own the acquired businesses. In including such pre-acquisition revenue, Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate allows us to measure the underlying revenue growth of our business as it stands as of the end of the respective period, which we believe provides insight into our then-current operations. Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rate does not represent organic revenue generated by our business as it stood at the beginning of the respective period. Pro Forma Revenue Growth Rates are not necessarily indicative of either future results of operations or actual results that might have been achieved had the acquisitions been consummated on the first day of the prior year period presented. We believe that this metric is useful to investors in analyzing our financial and operational performance period over period and evaluating the growth of our business, normalizing for the impact of acquisitions. This metric is particularly useful to management due to the number of acquired entities.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EverCommerce has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). EverCommerce uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes that use of these non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as an additional tool to evaluate ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing EverCommerce’s financial results with other companies in its industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures and should be read only in conjunction with EverCommerce’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of EverCommerce’s historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Adjusted Gross Profit. Adjusted Gross Profit is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our operational performance, as it represents the results of revenues and direct costs, which are key components of our operations. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it reflects the gross profitability of our operations, and excludes the indirect costs associated with our sales and marketing, product development, general and administrative activities, and depreciation and amortization, and the impact of our financing methods and income taxes.

We calculate Adjusted Gross Profit as gross profit adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization allocated to cost of revenues. Gross profit is calculated as total revenues less cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), amortization of developed technology, amortization of capitalized software and depreciation expense (allocated to cost of revenues). Adjusted Gross Profit should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other U.S. GAAP measures of income (loss) or profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key performance measure that our management uses to assess our financial performance and is also used for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors and other interested parties in analyzing our financial performance because it provides a comparable overview of our operations across historical periods. In addition, we believe that providing Adjusted EBITDA, together with a reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA, helps investors make comparisons between our company and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates, and/or different forms of employee compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management team as an additional measure of our performance for purposes of business decision-making, including managing expenditures, and evaluating potential acquisitions. Period-to-period comparisons of Adjusted EBITDA help our management identify additional trends in our financial results that may not be shown solely by period-to-period comparisons of net income or income from continuing operations. In addition, we may use Adjusted EBITDA in the incentive compensation programs applicable to some of our employees. Our Management recognizes that Adjusted EBITDA has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest and other expense, net, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, other amortization, acquisition related costs, stock-based compensation, and other non-recurring costs. Other amortization includes amortization for capitalized contract acquisition costs. Acquisition related costs are specific deal-related costs such as legal fees, financial and tax due diligence, consulting and escrow fees. Other non-recurring costs are expenses such as system implementation costs and severance related to planned restructuring activities. Acquisition related costs and other non-recurring costs are excluded as they are not representative of our underlying operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA should be viewed as a measure of operating performance that is a supplement to, and not a substitute for, operating income or loss, net earnings or loss and other U.S. GAAP measures of income (loss). The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets ​ Current assets: ​ Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,201 $ 93,993 Restricted cash 3,798 3,566 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2.1 million and $1.9 million at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 42,318 40,514 Contract assets 12,861 11,039 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,304 22,505 Total current assets 186,482 ​ 171,617 Non-current assets: ​ Property and equipment, net 13,367 13,509 Capitalized software, net 26,357 24,000 Other non-current assets 21,036 24,296 Intangible assets, net 482,536 508,535 Goodwill 921,615 921,416 Total non-current assets 1,464,911 ​ 1,491,756 Total assets $ 1,651,393 ​ $ 1,663,373

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity ​ Current liabilities: ​ Accounts payable $ 8,195 $ 10,325 Accrued expenses and other 53,735 49,340 Deferred revenue 27,075 22,992 Customer deposits 8,805 9,828 Current maturities of long-term debt 11,070 10,943 Total current liabilities 108,880 ​ 103,428 Non-current liabilities: ​ Deferred tax liability, net 7,747 17,862 Long-term deferred revenue 2,982 2,803 Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred financing costs 534,122 535,184 Other non-current liabilities 19,129 18,448 Total non-current liabilities 563,980 ​ 574,297 Total liabilities 672,860 ​ 677,725 ​ Commitments and contingencies ​ ​ Stockholders’ equity: ​ Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 2,000,000,000 shares authorized and 195,510,446 and 195,384,291 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 2 2 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,431 ) (1,767 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,507,501 1,500,643 Accumulated deficit (526,539 ) (513,230 ) Total stockholders’ equity 978,533 ​ 985,648 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 1,651,393 ​ $ 1,663,373

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenues: ​ Subscription and transaction fees $ 108,001 $ 75,195 Marketing technology solutions 29,904 25,388 Other 5,671 4,323 Total revenues 143,576 104,906 Operating expenses: Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below) 50,745 35,674 Sales and marketing 30,145 19,689 Product development 17,637 10,325 General and administrative 31,226 22,094 Depreciation and amortization 27,391 23,697 Total operating expenses 157,144 111,479 Operating loss (13,568 ) (6,573 ) Interest and other expense, net (5,478 ) (12,949 ) Net loss before income tax benefit (19,046 ) (19,522 ) Income tax benefit 5,737 3,527 Net loss (13,309 ) (15,995 ) Other comprehensive income: Foreign currency translation gains (losses), net (664 ) 543 Comprehensive loss $ (13,973 ) $ (15,452 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders: Net loss $ (13,309 ) $ (15,995 ) Adjustments to net loss — (15,105 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (13,309 ) $ (31,100 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders $ (0.07 ) $ (0.72 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding used in computing net loss per share 195,432,404 43,231,295

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities: ​ Net loss $ (13,309 ) $ (15,995 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 27,391 23,697 Amortization of discount on long-term debt 104 1,540 Amortization of deferred financing costs on long-term debt 229 59 Amortization of costs and fees on credit facility commitments 99 229 Deferred taxes (5,990 ) (3,429 ) Bad debt expense 460 637 Paid-in-kind interest on long-term debt 107 99 Stock-based compensation 6,135 903 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (2,261 ) (4,715 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,717 ) (776 ) Other non-current assets (691 ) (2,039 ) Accounts payable (2,122 ) 1,471 Accrued expenses and other 3,498 (10,289 ) Deferred revenue 4,240 5,143 Other long-term liabilities 681 (1,935 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 12,854 ​ (5,400 ) ​ Cash flows used in investing activities: ​ Purchases of property and equipment (889 ) (262 ) Capitalization of software costs (3,503 ) (2,765 ) Acquisition of companies, net of cash acquired — (69,117 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,392 ) ​ (72,144 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Payments on long-term debt (1,375 ) (2,015 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 69,216 Exercise of stock options 723 735 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (652 ) 67,936 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (370 ) 196 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 7,440 (9,412 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 97,559 98,337 End of period $ 104,999 $ 88,925





Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: ​ Cash paid for interest $ 4,943 $ 10,837 Cash paid for income taxes $ 235 $ 5 Supplemental disclosures of noncash investing and financing activities: Rollover equity in consideration of net assets acquired $ — $ 416 Accretion of Series B Preferred Stock to redemption value $ — $ 15,105





Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (in thousands) Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit: Gross profit $ 87,278 $ 64,645 Depreciation and amortization 5,553 4,587 Adjusted Gross Profit $ 92,831 $ 69,232



