AppFolio, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Surpasses $100 million in quarterly revenue

Key milestone reflects continued customer adoption of Appfolio products and services across a growing unit base

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) ("AppFolio" or the "Company"), a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“This quarter’s results, marked by AppFolio's first $100 million quarter and an increase in our number of units served to 6.57 million, reflect the relevance of our strategy and the customer focused innovation of our team," said Jason Randall, President and CEO, AppFolio. “We will continue to execute our multi-year investment strategy to modernize the real estate industry by building powerful, easy-to-use solutions that grow our customer base and by expanding value-added services that increase revenue per unit served.”

Financial Highlights

Revenue: Total first quarter of 2022 revenue was $105.3 million, a 33% increase from $78.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Units Served: Total units on the AppFolio Property Manager platform increased to 6.57 million in the first quarter of 2022 from 5.62 million at the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 was $14.7 million, or 14% of revenue, compared to $5.7 million, or 7% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 was $5.6 million, or 5% of revenue, compared to Non-GAAP loss from operations of $1.3 million, or 2% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2021.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and investment securities were $173.8 million as of March 31, 2022. Free cash flow was $(7.6) million, or (7)% of revenue, in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $(4.8) million, or (6)% of revenue, in the same quarter of 2021.

Financial Outlook

Based on information available as of May 9, 2022, AppFolio's outlook for fiscal year 2022 follows:

Full year revenue is expected to be in the range of $452 million to $460 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenue is expected to be in-line with the first quarter of 2022.

Weighted average shares outstanding are expected to be approximately 35 million for the full year.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, the Company will host a conference call today, May 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (PT), 5 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), to discuss the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results. Participants who wish to dial into the conference call, please dial +1 844-200-6205 (in the U.S.) or +1 929-526-1599 (international) and use passcode 857371.

Following the conference call, a replay of the call will be available until Thursday, May 12, 2022 by dialing +1 866-813-9403 (in the U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (international) and using passcode 908074.

To access the webcast during the live call, participants may access https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/960055105. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available on AppFolio’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.appfolioinc.com.

About AppFolio, Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. Our solutions enable our customers to digitally transform their businesses, address critical business operations and deliver a better customer experience. Today, our solutions are AppFolio Property Manager and AppFolio Investment Management, which are supplemented with Value Added Services that enhance, automate and streamline business-critical processes and workflows. For more information about AppFolio, visit www.appfolioinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to AppFolio’s financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, including the reasons management uses each measure, please see the section of the tables titled “Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact contained in this press release, and can be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts, “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those expressions. In particular, forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to the Company's business opportunities, the impact of the Company's strategic actions and initiatives, and the timing of providing updated financial guidance.

Forward-looking statements represent AppFolio's current beliefs and assumptions based on information currently available. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in AppFolio's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022, as well as in the Company's other filings with the SEC. You should read this press release with the understanding that the Company's actual future results may be materially different from the results expressed or implied by these forward looking statements.

Except as required by applicable law or the rules of the NASDAQ Global Market, AppFolio assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except par values)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 49,536 $ 57,847 Investment securities—current 78,389 64,600 Accounts receivable, net 16,154 12,595 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,495 23,553 Total current assets 169,574 158,595 Investment securities—noncurrent 45,851 61,076 Property and equipment, net 30,582 30,479 Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,570 41,710 Capitalized software development costs, net 39,277 41,212 Goodwill 56,147 56,147 Intangible assets, net 10,558 11,711 Other long-term assets 7,475 7,087 Total assets $ 400,034 $ 408,017 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 4,809 $ 1,704 Accrued employee expenses—current 25,151 30,065 Accrued expenses 14,470 13,284 Deferred revenue 3,692 2,512 Other current liabilities 5,898 5,077 Total current liabilities 54,020 52,642 Operating lease liabilities 54,985 55,733 Other liabilities 2,286 2,261 Stockholders’ equity 288,743 297,381 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 400,034 $ 408,017





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue $ 105,296 $ 78,921 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(1) 43,347 33,298 Sales and marketing(1) 24,919 16,179 Research and product development(1) 24,320 14,383 General and administrative(1) 18,964 13,361 Depreciation and amortization 8,415 7,369 Total costs and operating expenses 119,965 84,590 Loss from operations (14,669 ) (5,669 ) Other (loss) income, net (10 ) 562 Interest income 107 53 Loss before benefit from income taxes (14,572 ) (5,054 ) Benefit from income taxes (285 ) (5,533 ) Net (loss) income $ (14,287 ) $ 479 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 Diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 34,836 34,409 Diluted 34,836 35,712

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:





Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Costs and operating expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 358 $ 471 Sales and marketing 1,460 402 Research and product development 2,806 857 General and administrative 2,794 1,046 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 7,418 $ 2,776









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Cash from operating activities Net (loss) income $ (14,287 ) $ 479 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 7,878 6,971 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 887 662 Deferred income taxes (342 ) (5,723 ) Stock-based compensation, including as amortized 7,955 3,174 Other 427 (157 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,431 ) (1,896 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,942 ) 47 Other assets (573 ) (403 ) Accounts payable 2,987 870 Accrued employee expenses—current (5,016 ) 728 Accrued expenses 1,722 (3,804 ) Deferred revenue 1,052 299 Operating lease liabilities (631 ) (672 ) Other liabilities 1,070 (5,012 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,244 ) (4,437 ) Cash from investing activities Purchases of available-for-sale investments (23,309 ) (99,011 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments — 17,899 Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale investments 23,343 1,000 Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets (1,830 ) (938 ) Capitalization of software development costs (3,484 ) (6,140 ) Net cash used in investing activities (5,280 ) (87,190 ) Cash from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 100 100 Tax withholding for net share settlement (1,073 ) (3,992 ) Net cash used in financing activities (973 ) (3,892 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (8,497 ) (95,519 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Beginning of period 58,283 140,699 End of period $ 49,786 $ 45,180





RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Costs and operating expenses: GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 43,347 $ 33,298 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 358 471 Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) $ 42,989 $ 32,827 GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 41 % 42 % Non-GAAP cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) as a percentage of revenue 41 % 42 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 24,919 $ 16,179 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 1,460 402 Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 23,459 $ 15,777 GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 24 % 21 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a percentage of revenue 22 % 20 % GAAP research and product development $ 24,320 $ 14,383 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 2,806 857 Non-GAAP research and product development $ 21,514 $ 13,526 GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 23 % 18 % Non-GAAP research and product development as a percentage of revenue 20 % 17 % GAAP general and administrative $ 18,964 $ 13,361 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 2,794 1,046 Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 16,170 $ 12,315 GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 18 % 17 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as a percentage of revenue 15 % 16 % GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 8,415 $ 7,369 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 537 398 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,153 1,187 Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization $ 6,725 $ 5,784 GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 8 % 9 % Non-GAAP depreciation and amortization as a percentage of revenue 6 % 7 %









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Loss from operations: GAAP loss from operations $ (14,669 ) $ (5,669 ) Less: Stock-based compensation expense 7,418 2,776 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 537 398 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,153 1,187 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (5,561 ) $ (1,308 ) Operating margin: GAAP operating margin (14)% (7)% Stock-based compensation expense as a percentage of revenue 7 % 4 % Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs as a percentage of revenue 1 % 1 % Amortization of purchased intangibles as a percentage of revenue 1 % 2 % Non-GAAP operating margin (5)% (2)% Net (loss) income: GAAP net (loss) income $ (14,287 ) $ 479 Less: Stock-based compensation expense 7,418 2,776 Less: Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs 537 398 Less: Amortization of purchased intangibles 1,153 1,187 Less: Income tax effect of adjustments (1,105 ) 5,206 Non-GAAP net loss $ (4,074 ) $ (366 ) Net (loss) income per share, basic: GAAP net (loss) income per share, basic (0.41 ) 0.01 Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income 0.29 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.01 ) Net (loss) income per share, diluted: GAAP net (loss) income per share, diluted $ (0.41 ) $ 0.01 Non-GAAP adjustments to net (loss) income 0.29 (0.02 ) Non-GAAP net loss per share, diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in GAAP per share calculation Basic 34,836 34,409 Diluted 34,836 35,712 Weighted-average shares used in non-GAAP per share calculation Basic 34,836 34,409 Diluted 34,836 34,409









Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Free cash flow: GAAP net cash used in operating activities $ (2,244 ) $ (4,437 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,830 ) (938 ) Capitalized software development costs (3,484 ) (6,140 ) Non-recurring taxes paid related to MyCase divestiture — 6,685 Non-GAAP free cash flow $ (7,558 ) $ (4,830 ) Free cash flow margin: GAAP net cash used in operating activities as a percentage of revenue (2)% (6)% Purchases of property and equipment as a percentage of revenue (2)% (1)% Capitalized software development costs as a percentage of revenue (3)% (8)% Non-recurring taxes paid related to MyCase divestiture as a percentage of revenue — % 8 % Non-GAAP free cash flow margin (7)% (6)%

Statement Regarding the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We disclose the following non-GAAP financial measures in this press release: non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP operating expenses (cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization), sales and marketing, research and product development, general and administrative, and depreciation and amortization), non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss per share, and free cash flow.

Non-GAAP presentation of loss from operations, operating expenses, net loss, and net loss per share. These measures exclude certain non-cash or non-recurring items, including stock-based compensation expense, amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs, amortization of purchased intangibles, and the related income tax effect of these adjustments, as applicable and described below.

Free cash flow. Free cash flow is defined as net cash from operating activities, less purchases of property and equipment and less capitalization of software development costs, plus non-recurring income taxes paid related to the divestiture of MyCase. We use free cash flow to evaluate our generation of cash from operations that is available for purposes other than capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Additionally, we believe that information regarding free cash flow provides investors with a perspective on the cash available to fund ongoing operations, because we review cash flows generated from operations after taking into consideration capital expenditures and the capitalization of software development costs due to the fact that these expenditures are considered to be a necessary component of ongoing operations.

We use each of these non-GAAP financial measures internally to assess and compare operating results across reporting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate our financial performance. We believe these adjustments also provide useful supplemental information to investors and facilitate the analysis of our operating results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

In particular, we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating performance due to the following factors:

Stock-based compensation expense and amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in software development costs. We utilize stock-based compensation to attract and retain employees. It is principally aimed at aligning their interests with those of our stockholders while ensuring long-term retention, rather than to address operational performance for any particular period. As a result, stock-based compensation expenses vary for reasons that are generally unrelated to financial and operational performance in any particular period.

Amortization of purchased intangibles. We view amortization of purchased intangible assets as items arising from pre-acquisition activities determined at the time of an acquisition. While these intangible assets are evaluated for impairment regularly, amortization of the cost of purchased intangibles is an expense that is not typically affected by operations during any particular period.

Income tax effects of adjustments. We utilize a fixed long-term projected tax rate in our computation of non-GAAP income tax effects to provide better consistency across interim reporting periods. In projecting this long-term non-GAAP tax rate, we utilize a financial projection that excludes the direct impact of other non-GAAP adjustments. The projected rate considers other factors such as our current operating structure, existing tax positions in various jurisdictions, and key legislation in major jurisdictions where we operate. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, we have determined the projected non-GAAP tax rate to be 25%. We periodically re-evaluate this tax rate, as necessary, for significant events, based on relevant tax law changes, and material changes in the forecasted geographic earnings mix.

Our non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and can exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. As such, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the tables above. We encourage investors to review the reconciliation of these historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.