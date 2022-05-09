Supernus Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First quarter 2022 total revenues of $152.5 million, a 16% increase compared to first quarter 2021

First quarter 2022 net earnings and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) were $25.6 million and $0.43, respectively

First quarter 2022 GAAP operating income of $2.0 million; first quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating income of $28.0 million

U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Qelbree ® for the treatment of ADHD in adults

for the treatment of ADHD in adults Qelbree continued its growth trajectory, with 47,324 prescriptions in first quarter 2022, a 38% increase compared to fourth quarter 2021

GOCOVRI® prescriptions in first quarter 2022 reached 10,736, a 23% growth compared to first quarter 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUPN), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2022, and associated Company developments.

Qelbree Launch Update

Total IQVIA prescriptions were 47,324 in the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 38% compared to total prescriptions of 34,328 in the fourth quarter of 2021. In March 2022, the most recent month available, total prescriptions reached 18,380.

Qelbree continues to expand its base of prescribers, with approximately 6,900 prescribers in the first quarter of 2022, up from 5,600 prescribers from the fourth quarter of 2021.

Continued progress in securing and improving managed care coverage.

At the end of April 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Qelbree for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults. Supernus is expecting to launch Qelbree for adult patients by the end of May 2022. According to recent IQVIA Xponent® 52-week data, prescriptions for the adult market represented approximately 68% of the total ADHD market.

Product Pipeline Update

SPN-830 (apomorphine infusion device) - Continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“off” episodes) in Parkinson's disease (PD)

The Company will continue to work closely with the FDA as it reviews the New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission for SPN-830 for the continuous treatment of motor fluctuations (“off” episodes) in Parkinson’s disease. The Company is preparing for the commercial launch of SPN-830 in the first quarter of 2023, assuming timely approval by the FDA. The FDA has established a PDUFA target action date in early October 2022.



SPN-820 - Novel first-in-class activator of mTORC1

The Company continues to enroll patients in a Phase II multi-center, randomized double-blind placebo-controlled parallel design study of SPN-820 in adults with treatment-resistant depression. The study will examine the efficacy and safety of SPN-820 over a course of five weeks of treatment in approximately 270 patients. The primary outcome measure is the change from baseline to end of treatment period on the Montgomery-Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) Total Score, a standard depression rating scale.



SPN-817 – A novel product candidate for the treatment of epilepsy

An open-label Phase II clinical study of SPN-817 in patients with treatment-resistant seizures is expected to start in the second half of 2022.



Financial Highlights

Net Product Sales

For the first quarter 2022, net product sales were $147.5 million, a 15% increase over $128.4 million for the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily due to net product sales of GOCOVRI from the Adamas acquisition in November 2021 (Adamas Acquisition) and growth in net product sales of Qelbree that was launched in the second quarter of 2021.

Net Product Sales Three Months ended March 31, ($ in millions) 2022 2021 Change % Trokendi XR® $ 62.8 $ 71.8 (13)% Oxtellar XR® 27.5 27.4 ** GOCOVRI 22.6 — ** APOKYN® 18.5 21.7 (15)% Qelbree 8.3 — ** Other(1) 7.8 7.5 4% Net Product Sales $ 147.5 $ 128.4 15%

___________________________________________

(1) Includes net product sales of MYOBLOC®, XADAGO® and Osmolex ER®.

Operating earnings (GAAP and non-GAAP)

First quarter 2022 operating earnings (GAAP) was $2.0 million, as compared to $13.2 million for the same period in 2021. The decrease is primarily due to amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Adamas Acquisition. First quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) was $28.0 million, an increase of 11% compared to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments

An itemized reconciliation between operating earnings on a GAAP basis and operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

(in millions) Three Months ended

March 31, 2022 Three Months ended

March 31, 2021 Operating earnings - As Reported (GAAP) $ 2.0 $ 13.2 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 20.6 6.0 Share-based compensation 4.0 4.4 Contingent consideration 0.7 1.0 Depreciation 0.7 0.6 Operating earnings - As Adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 28.0 $ 25.2

Non-GAAP operating earnings adjusts for non-cash items including amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration, and depreciation. Included in the amortization of intangible assets for the first quarter of 2022 is amortization of acquired intangible assets from the Adamas Acquisition in November 2021.

Net earnings (GAAP)

First quarter 2022 net earnings and diluted earnings per share (GAAP) were $25.6 million and $0.43, respectively, as compared to $5.7 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same period in 2021.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

At March 31, 2022, the Company’s cash, cash equivalents, current and long-term marketable securities are approximately $437.5 million, compared to $458.8 million as of December 31, 2021. This decrease is primarily due to milestone payments associated with the 2020 USWM acquisition and transition expense payments related to the Adamas acquisition, partially offsetting cash generated from operations.

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance (GAAP)

For full year 2022, the Company reiterates its prior financial guidance as set forth below:

Amount ($ in millions) Total revenues (1) $640 - $680 Combined R&D and SG&A expenses $460 - $490 Operating earnings (2) $20 - $40

___________________________________________

(1) Includes net product sales and royalty revenue.

(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets and contingent consideration expense (gain).

Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance - GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments

An itemized reconciliation between projected operating earnings on a GAAP basis and projected operating earnings on a non-GAAP basis is as follows:

Amount ($ in millions) Operating earnings - GAAP $20 - $40 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets $80 - $85 Share-based compensation $20 - $25 Contingent consideration $8 - $12 Depreciation $2 - $3 Operating earnings - non-GAAP $130 - $165

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains a financial measure, non-GAAP operating earnings, which does not comply with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The non-GAAP financial measure should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, or superior to measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP operating earnings adjust for non-cash share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, and accretion of contingent consideration, and for factors that are unusual, non-recurring or unpredictable, and exclude those costs, expenses, and other specified items presented in the reconciliation tables in this press release. We believe the use of non-GAAP operating earnings is useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s results of operations and assist management, analysts, and investors in evaluating the performance of the business. There are limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Including such measures may not be entirely comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, may not reflect all items of income and expense, as applicable, that affect our operations, potential differences among calculation methodologies, may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. We mitigate these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation. The Company’s 2022 financial guidance is also being provided on both a reported and a non-GAAP basis.

Conference Call Details

Supernus will host a conference call and webcast today, May 9, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results.

Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration. Callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Conference dial-in: (877) 288-1043 International dial-in: (970) 315-0267 Conference ID: 9693726 Conference Call Name: Supernus Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

Following the live call, a replay will be available on the Company's website, www.supernus.com, under “Investor Relations”.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Our diverse neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in PD, cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients. We are developing a broad range of novel CNS product candidates including new potential treatments for hypomobility in PD, epilepsy, depression, and other CNS disorders.

For more information, please visit www.supernus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not convey historical information but relate to predicted or potential future events that are based upon management's current expectations. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. In addition to the factors mentioned in this press release, such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to sustain and increase its profitability; the Company’s ability to raise sufficient capital to fully implement its corporate strategy; the implementation of the Company’s corporate strategy; the Company’s future financial performance and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue; the Company’s ability to commercialize its products including Qelbree; the Company’s ability to enter into future collaborations with pharmaceutical companies and academic institutions or to obtain funding from government agencies; the Company’s product research and development activities, including the timing and progress of the Company’s clinical trials, and projected expenditures; the Company’s ability to receive, and the timing of any receipt of, regulatory approvals to develop and commercialize the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property and operate its business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; the Company’s expectations regarding federal, state and foreign regulatory requirements; the therapeutic benefits, effectiveness and safety of the Company’s product candidates; the accuracy of the Company’s estimates of the size and characteristics of the markets that may be addressed by its product candidates; the Company’s ability to increase its manufacturing capabilities for its products and product candidates; the Company’s projected markets and growth in markets; the Company’s product formulations and patient needs and potential funding sources; the Company’s staffing needs; the Company’s ability to increase the number of prescriptions written for each of its products and the products of Adamas; the Company’s ability to increase its net revenue from its products and the products of Adamas; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission made pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 115,715 $ 203,434 Marketable securities 196,485 136,246 Accounts receivable, net 145,149 148,932 Inventories, net 88,795 85,959 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 22,372 27,019 Total current assets 568,516 601,590 Long term marketable securities 125,337 119,166 Property and equipment, net 17,215 16,955 Intangible assets, net 764,049 784,693 Goodwill 115,414 117,516 Other assets 48,986 49,232 Total assets $ 1,639,517 $ 1,689,152 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 89,432 $ 117,683 Accrued product returns and rebates 140,181 132,724 Contingent consideration, current portion 46,890 44,840 Other current liabilities 8,055 20,132 Total current liabilities 284,558 315,379 Convertible notes, net 400,382 379,252 Contingent consideration, long term 9,252 35,637 Operating lease liabilities, long term 39,891 41,298 Deferred income tax liabilities 62,843 85,355 Other liabilities 14,145 16,380 Total liabilities 811,071 873,301 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 130,000,000 shares authorized; 53,386,305 and 53,256,094 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 53 53 Additional paid-in capital 383,016 434,337 Accumulated other comprehensive earnings (loss), net of tax (773 ) 1,539 Retained earnings 446,150 379,922 Total stockholders’ equity 828,446 815,851 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,639,517 $ 1,689,152

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) Revenues Net product sales $ 147,464 $ 128,381 Royalty revenues 5,042 2,551 Total revenues 152,506 130,932 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold(a) 17,932 14,954 Research and development 20,839 34,280 Selling, general and administrative 90,459 61,457 Amortization of intangible assets 20,644 6,007 Contingent consideration expense 665 1,020 Total costs and expenses 150,539 117,718 Operating earnings 1,967 13,214 Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,942 ) (6,097 ) Interest and other income, net 14,698 3,812 Total other income (expense) 12,756 (2,285 ) Earnings before income taxes 14,723 10,929 Income tax benefit (expense) 10,893 (5,235 ) Net earnings $ 25,616 $ 5,694 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.48 $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.11 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 53,330,837 52,927,467 Diluted 61,406,555 54,196,971

______________________________

(a) Excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets

CONTACTS:

Jack A. Khattar, President and CEO

Timothy C. Dec, Senior Vice President and CFO

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tel: (301) 838-2591

or

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Peter Vozzo

Westwicke/ICR

Office: (443) 213-0505

Mobile: (443) 377-4767

Email: peter.vozzo@westwicke.com