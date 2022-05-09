James River Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

First quarter 2022 net income available to common shareholders of $9.3 million ($0.25 per diluted share). Adjusted net operating income 1 of $13.9 million ($0.37 per diluted share).

of $13.9 million ($0.37 per diluted share). The Group combined ratio of 97.4% was elevated by 6.1 percentage points associated with the previously announced Casualty Reinsurance loss portfolio transfer ("Retrocession Transaction"). The Company's largest segment, Excess and Surplus Lines ("E&S"), produced a combined ratio of 83.7%.

Growth in E&S gross written premium of 12.6% and an increase in E&S renewal pricing of 8.4%.

Group expense ratio improved to 26.0% from 28.9% in the first quarter of 2021.

Net investment income increased 7.8% versus the prior year quarter due to strong results from renewable energy investments.



PEMBROKE, Bermuda, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ("James River" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JRVR) today reported first quarter 2022 net income available to common shareholders of $9.3 million ($0.25 per diluted share), compared to a net loss of $103.5 million ($3.37 per diluted share) for the first quarter of 2021. Adjusted net operating income1 for the first quarter of 2022 was $13.9 million ($0.37 per diluted share), compared to an adjusted net operating loss1 of $108.8 million ($3.54 per diluted share) for the same period in 2021.

_____________________

1 Adjusted net operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Earnings (Loss) Per Diluted Share Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021

Net Income (Loss) $ 0.25 $ (3.37 ) Adjusted Net Operating Income (Loss)1 $ 0.37 $ (3.54 ) 1 See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" below.

Frank D'Orazio, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter represented a strong start to the year, highlighted by continued attractive market conditions for our E&S segment allowing us to produce broad-based growth in an attractive underwriting environment. Our E&S renewal pricing reflected the twenty-first consecutive quarter of positive rate, compounding to 52% over that period. During the quarter, we also grew fee income in our Specialty Admitted segment by 8%, while premium in our workers' compensation unit and Casualty Reinsurance segment declined as we remain disciplined in our plan to deliver underwriting profitability.”

First Quarter 2022 Operating Results

Gross written premium of $359.9 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 204,282 $ 181,358 13% Specialty Admitted Insurance 125,710 127,036 (1)% Casualty Reinsurance 29,944 64,861 (54)% $ 359,936 $ 373,255 (4)%

Net written premium of $175.9 million, consisting of the following:



Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 125,710 $ 108,433 16% Specialty Admitted Insurance 20,205 22,005 (8)% Casualty Reinsurance 29,944 44,161 (32)% $ 175,859 $ 174,599 1%

Net earned premium of $189.8 million, consisting of the following:





Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Excess and Surplus Lines $ 131,301 $ 113,708 15% Specialty Admitted Insurance 19,318 16,357 18% Casualty Reinsurance 39,205 30,528 28% $ 189,824 $ 160,593 18%

E&S gross written premium increased 12.6% compared to the prior year quarter, with eleven out of thirteen underwriting divisions experiencing growth and ten of the underwriting divisions reporting double-digit growth.

Gross written premium for the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment declined 1.0% from the prior year due to shrinkage in both our individual risk workers' compensation business and our large workers' compensation fronted program. Taken together, gross written premium in these two areas declined 12.6%, while remaining segment premium increased 6.5%.

Gross written premium in the Casualty Reinsurance segment decreased 53.8% from the prior year quarter primarily driven by the non-renewal of several treaties. The decline in gross written premium is consistent with our previously announced strategy for this segment. Since the earning patterns of the business can extend over multiple years, changes in net earned premium for this segment will lag the expected decline in gross and net written premium.

Pre-tax favorable (unfavorable) reserve development by segment was as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Excess and Surplus Lines $ 59 $ (168,651 ) Specialty Admitted Insurance (63 ) 1,000 Casualty Reinsurance (6,800 ) (2,483 ) $ (6,804 ) $ (170,134 )

As previously disclosed, the prior year reserve development in the quarter included $6.8 million (representing a 3.6 percentage point increase to the Company's loss ratio) associated with the Retrocession Transaction. Net reserve development on the remaining E&S and Specialty Admitted business was de minimis during the quarter.

Separately, as previously disclosed, the Retrocession Transaction resulted in $4.7 million of additional current accident year losses in the Casualty Reinsurance segment (representing a 2.5 percentage point increase to the Company's loss ratio). As part of the Retrocession Transaction, the Company did not recognize any earnings on the portfolio during the first quarter, resulting in the additional current accident year losses.

Gross fee income was as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Specialty Admitted Insurance $ 5,558 $ 5,128 8%

The consolidated expense ratio was 26.0% for the first quarter of 2022, down from 28.9% in the prior year first quarter. The expense ratio benefited from 18.2% growth in net earned premium that was well in excess of growth in underwriting expenses as we continue to manage costs effectively.

Investment Results

Net investment income for the first quarter of 2022 was $16.3 million, an increase of 7.8% compared to $15.1 million for the same period in 2021.

The Company’s net investment income consisted of the following:

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Renewable Energy Investments $ 2,682 $ (681 ) NM Other Private Investments 217 1,015 (79)% All Other Net Investment Income 13,368 14,755 (9)% Total Net Investment Income $ 16,267 $ 15,089 8%

The Company’s annualized gross investment yield on average fixed maturity, bank loan and equity securities for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 3.0% (versus 3.2% for the three months ended March 31, 2021). The investment yield decreased primarily as a result of lower market yields on fixed maturity securities and bank loans.

Net realized and unrealized losses on investments of $5.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compares to net realized and unrealized gains on investments of $6.3 million in the prior year quarter.

Taxes

Generally the Company's effective tax rate fluctuates from period to period based on the relative mix of income reported by country and the respective tax rates imposed by each tax jurisdiction. The tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was 24.6%. The rate was impacted by both geographical mix of income and discreet tax items for the quarter primarily related to tax expenses associated with vested stock compensation.

Tangible Equity

Tangible equity2 of $574.8 million at March 31, 2022 increased 13.3% compared to tangible equity of $507.5 million at December 31, 2021, as net income available to common shareholders and the proceeds of the Series A preferred shares issued during the quarter were partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses in the Company's fixed maturity portfolio.

Capital Management

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per common share. This dividend is payable on Thursday, June 30, 2022 to all shareholders of record on Monday, June 13, 2022.

_____________________

2 Tangible equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release.

Conference Call

James River will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter results tomorrow, May 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 930-8055, Conference ID# 7872437, or via the internet by visiting www.jrgh.net and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. Please access the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available until 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on June 9, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 or by visiting the company website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, such forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as believe, expect, seek, may, will, should, intend, project, anticipate, plan, estimate, guidance or similar words. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and uncertainties, they include, among others, the following: the inherent uncertainty of estimating reserves and the possibility that incurred losses may be greater than our loss and loss adjustment expense reserves; inaccurate estimates and judgments in our risk management may expose us to greater risks than intended; the downgrade in the financial strength rating of our regulated insurance subsidiaries announced on May 7, 2021, or further downgrades, impacting our ability to attract and retain insurance and reinsurance business that our subsidiaries write, our competitive position, and our financial condition; the potential loss of key members of our management team or key employees and our ability to attract and retain personnel; adverse economic factors resulting in the sale of fewer policies than expected or an increase in the frequency or severity of claims, or both; the impact of a persistent high inflationary environment on our reserves, the values of our investment returns, and on our compensation expenses; reliance on a select group of brokers and agents for a significant portion of our business and the impact of our potential failure to maintain such relationships; reliance on a select group of customers for a significant portion of our business and the impact of our potential failure to maintain, or decision to terminate, such relationships; our ability to obtain reinsurance coverage at prices and on terms that allow us to transfer risk and adequately protect our company against financial loss; losses resulting from reinsurance counterparties failing to pay us on reinsurance claims, insurance companies with whom we have a fronting arrangement failing to pay us for claims, or a former customer with whom we have an indemnification arrangement failing to perform their reimbursement obligations; inadequacy of premiums we charge to compensate us for our losses incurred; changes in laws or government regulation, including tax or insurance law and regulations; the ongoing effect of Public Law No. 115-97, informally titled the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which may have a significant effect on us including, among other things, by potentially increasing our tax rate, as well as on our shareholders; in the event we do not qualify for the insurance company exception to the passive foreign investment company (“PFIC”) rules and are therefore considered a PFIC, there could be material adverse tax consequences to an investor that is subject to U.S. federal income taxation; the Company or any of its foreign subsidiaries becoming subject to U.S. federal income taxation; a failure of any of the loss limitations or exclusions we utilize to shield us from unanticipated financial losses or legal exposures, or other liabilities; losses from catastrophic events, such as natural disasters and terrorist acts, which substantially exceed our expectations and/or exceed the amount of reinsurance we have purchased to protect us from such events; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated government actions on our operations and financial performance; potential effects on our business of emerging claim and coverage issues; exposure to credit risk, interest rate risk and other market risk in our investment portfolio; the potential impact of internal or external fraud, operational errors, systems malfunctions or cyber security incidents; our ability to manage our growth effectively; failure to maintain effective internal controls in accordance with Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, as amended (“Sarbanes-Oxley”); and changes in our financial condition, regulations or other factors that may restrict our subsidiaries’ ability to pay us dividends. Additional information about these risks and uncertainties, as well as others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In presenting James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s results, management has included financial measures that are not calculated under standards or rules that comprise accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Such measures, including underwriting profit (loss), adjusted net operating income (loss), tangible equity, tangible common equity, adjusted net operating return on average tangible equity (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income (loss) divided by average tangible equity), and adjusted net operating return on average tangible common equity (which is calculated as annualized adjusted net operating income (loss) divided by average tangible common equity), are referred to as non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures may be defined or calculated differently by other companies. These measures should not be viewed as a substitute for those measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are included at the end of this press release.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company that owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrgh.net

For more information contact:

Brett Shirreffs

SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@jrgh.net

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited) ($ in thousands, except for share data) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Invested assets: Fixed maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value $ 1,662,278 $ 1,677,561 Equity securities, at fair value 102,973 108,410 Bank loan participations, at fair value 159,084 156,043 Short-term investments 147,334 136,563 Other invested assets 53,298 51,908 Total invested assets 2,124,967 2,130,485 Cash and cash equivalents 270,195 190,123 Restricted cash equivalents (a) 102,009 102,005 Accrued investment income 11,730 11,037 Premiums receivable and agents’ balances, net 367,991 393,967 Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses, net 1,617,884 1,348,628 Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses 87,595 82,235 Deferred policy acquisition costs 66,028 68,526 Goodwill and intangible assets 217,779 217,870 Other assets 401,040 403,674 Total assets $ 5,267,218 $ 4,948,550 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 2,750,188 $ 2,748,473 Unearned premiums 706,770 727,552 Funds held (a) 371,853 97,360 Senior debt 222,300 262,300 Junior subordinated debt 104,055 104,055 Accrued expenses 48,229 57,920 Other liabilities 271,248 225,528 Total liabilities 4,474,643 4,223,188 Series A redeemable preferred shares 144,898 0 Total shareholders’ equity 647,677 725,362 Total liabilities, Series A redeemable preferred shares, and shareholders’ equity $ 5,267,218 $ 4,948,550 Tangible equity (b) $ 574,796 $ 507,492 Tangible equity per share outstanding (b) $ 13.34 $ 13.58 Shareholders' equity per share outstanding $ 17.30 $ 19.41 Common shares outstanding 37,448,314 37,373,066 (a) Restricted cash equivalents and the funds held liability includes funds posted by the Company to a trust account for the benefit of a third party administrator handling the claims on the Rasier commercial auto policies in run-off. Such funds held in trust secure the Company's obligations to reimburse the administrator for claims payments, and are primarily sourced from the collateral posted to the Company by Rasier and its affiliates to support their obligations under the indemnity agreements and the loss portfolio transfer reinsurance agreement with the Company. The funds held liability also includes a notional funds withheld account balance related to the Retrocession Transaction that will be reduced on a quarterly basis by paid losses on the subject business. (b) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures”





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated (Loss) Income Statement Data

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands, except for share data) 2022 2021 REVENUES Gross written premiums $ 359,936 $ 373,255 Net written premiums 175,859 174,599 Net earned premiums 189,824 160,593 Net investment income 16,267 15,089 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (5,010 ) 6,272 Other income 867 1,026 Total revenues 201,948 182,980 EXPENSES Losses and loss adjustment expenses 135,608 273,500 Other operating expenses 50,061 47,381 Other expenses 368 621 Interest expense 2,292 2,216 Amortization of intangible assets 91 91 Total expenses 188,420 323,809 Income (loss) before taxes 13,528 (140,829 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 3,323 (37,369 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 10,205 $ (103,460 ) Dividends on Series A preferred shares (875 ) 0 NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $ 9,330 $ (103,460 ) ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (a) $ 13,867 $ (108,795 ) INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.25 $ (3.37 ) Diluted $ 0.25 $ (3.37 ) ADJUSTED NET OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE Basic $ 0.37 $ (3.54 ) Diluted $ 0.37 $ (3.54 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 37,406,913 30,713,986 Diluted 37,554,662 30,713,986 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.05 $ 0.30 Ratios: Loss ratio 71.4 % 170.3 % Expense ratio (b) 26.0 % 28.9 % Combined ratio 97.4 % 199.2 % Accident year loss ratio 67.9 % 64.4 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Calculated with a numerator comprising other operating expenses less gross fee income (in specific instances when the Company is not retaining insurance risk) included in “Other income” in our Condensed Consolidated Income Statements of $800,000 and $927,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and a denominator of net earned premiums.





James River Group Holdings, Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Segment Results EXCESS AND SURPLUS LINES Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Gross written premiums $ 204,282 $ 181,358 12.6 % Net written premiums $ 125,710 $ 108,433 15.9 % Net earned premiums $ 131,301 $ 113,708 15.5 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (84,925 ) (241,742 ) (64.9) % Underwriting expenses (24,919 ) (22,912 ) 8.8 % Underwriting profit (loss) (a) $ 21,457 $ (150,946 ) — Ratios: Loss ratio 64.7 % 212.6 % Expense ratio 19.0 % 20.1 % Combined ratio 83.7 % 232.7 % Accident year loss ratio 64.7 % 64.3 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".





SPECIALTY ADMITTED INSURANCE Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Gross written premiums $ 125,710 $ 127,036 (1.0) % Net written premiums $ 20,205 $ 22,005 (8.2) % Net earned premiums $ 19,318 $ 16,357 18.1 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (15,435 ) (10,742 ) 43.7 % Underwriting expenses (3,674 ) (4,349 ) (15.5) % Underwriting profit (a), (b) $ 209 $ 1,266 (83.5)% Ratios: Loss ratio 79.9 % 65.7 % Expense ratio 19.0 % 26.6 % Combined ratio 98.9 % 92.3 % Accident year loss ratio 79.6 % 71.8 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures". (b) Underwriting results include gross fee income of $5.6 million and $5.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.





CASUALTY REINSURANCE Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change Gross written premiums $ 29,944 $ 64,861 (53.8)% Net written premiums $ 29,944 $ 44,161 (32.2)% Net earned premiums $ 39,205 $ 30,528 28.4 % Losses and loss adjustment expenses (35,248 ) (21,016 ) 67.7 % Underwriting expenses (12,794 ) (11,137 ) 14.9 % Underwriting loss (a) $ (8,837 ) $ (1,625 ) — Ratios: Loss ratio 89.9 % 68.8 % Expense ratio 32.6 % 36.5 % Combined ratio 122.5 % 105.3 % Accident year loss ratio 72.6 % 60.7 % (a) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures".

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

Underwriting Profit (Loss)

The following table reconciles the underwriting profit (loss) by individual operating segment and for the entire Company to consolidated income (loss) before taxes. We believe that these measures are useful to investors in evaluating the performance of our Company and its operating segments because our objective is to consistently earn underwriting profits. We evaluate the performance of our operating segments and allocate resources based primarily on underwriting profit (loss) of operating segments. Our definition of underwriting profit (loss) of operating segments and underwriting profit (loss) may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 Underwriting profit (loss) of the operating segments: Excess and Surplus Lines $ 21,457 $ (150,946 ) Specialty Admitted Insurance 209 1,266 Casualty Reinsurance (8,837 ) (1,625 ) Total underwriting profit (loss) of operating segments 12,829 (151,305 ) Other operating expenses of the Corporate and Other segment (7,874 ) (8,056 ) Underwriting profit (loss) (a) 4,955 (159,361 ) Net investment income 16,267 15,089 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments (5,010 ) 6,272 Other expense (301 ) (522 ) Interest expense (2,292 ) (2,216 ) Amortization of intangible assets (91 ) (91 ) Consolidated income (loss) before taxes $ 13,528 $ (140,829 ) (a) Included in underwriting results for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 is gross fee income of $5.6 million and $5.1 million, respectively.

Adjusted Net Operating Income (Loss)

We define adjusted net operating income (loss) as net income (loss) available to common shareholders excluding net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments, and certain non-operating expenses such as professional service fees related to a purported class action lawsuit, various strategic initiatives, and the filing of registration statements for the offering of securities, and severance costs associated with terminated employees. We use adjusted net operating income (loss) as an internal performance measure in the management of our operations because we believe it gives our management and other users of our financial information useful insight into our results of operations and our underlying business performance. Adjusted net operating income (loss) should not be viewed as a substitute for net income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP, and our definition of adjusted net operating income (loss) may not be comparable to that of other companies.

Our income (loss) available to common shareholders reconciles to our adjusted net operating income (loss) as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

2021

($ in thousands) Income

Before

Taxes Net

Income Loss

Before

Taxes Net

Loss Income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 12,653 $ 9,330 $ (140,829 ) $ (103,460 ) Net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments 5,010 4,190 (6,272 ) (5,751 ) Other expenses 347 347 527 416 Adjusted net operating income (loss) $ 18,010 $ 13,867 $ (146,574 ) $ (108,795 )

Tangible Equity (per Share) and Tangible Common Equity (per Share)

We define tangible equity as shareholders' equity plus mezzanine Series A preferred shares less goodwill and intangible assets (net of amortization). We define tangible common equity as tangible equity less mezzanine Series A preferred shares. Our definition of tangible equity and tangible common equity may not be comparable to that of other companies, and it should not be viewed as a substitute for shareholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP. We use tangible equity and tangible common equity internally to evaluate the strength of our balance sheet and to compare returns relative to this measure. The following table reconciles shareholders’ equity to tangible equity and tangible common equity for March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.